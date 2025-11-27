Men spend twice as much on speeding fines than women

New research reveals that male drivers pay out far more than women when it comes to speeding fines.

The UK-based study by road safety tech specialist Ooono uncovered a major disparity between the amount of fines paid by male and female drivers.

On average, analysis found that men paid £804 for speeding fines, with women spending £324 in comparison.

During the past 12 months, more than a fifth (21 percent) of male drivers said they had paid more than £1,000 in speeding fines. This is in contrast to just three percent of women admitting the same.

Bigger fines for male drivers

More than a third (35 percent) of men said receiving a speeding fine has affected their monthly finances, compared to 24 percent of women.

In addition, 18 percent of men admitted to being late with their mortgage payment as a result of receiving a speeding fine, versus just eight percent of women.

Some 10 percent of male drivers said they had to borrow money to cover the cost of a speeding fine. Only three percent of women said the same.

According to Ooono’s data, the disparity between men and women is due to behavioural differences behind the wheel.

Men take greater risks on the road

Ooono’s wider Driver Distraction survey found that men were more likely to check their phone while driving, with 43 percent saying they had done so. In contrast, only 26 percent of women admitted to doing this.

More than a third (36 percent) of men said they could be distracted by in-car infotainment systems, versus 15 percent of female drivers.

Sean Morris, Ooono UK’s chief operating officer, said: “We see, from our research, that men drive faster and take more risks, probably due to over confidence. That confidence can be misplaced, and the fines speak for themselves.”

ALSO READ:

What is the margin of error for speed cameras in the UK?

How to save fuel when driving your car

The best new cars to buy in 2025