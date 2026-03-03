World Car Awards 2026: Top Three in the World finalists revealed (full list)

The 2026 World Car Finals announce Top Three in the World finalists in six World Car Awards categories – including World Car of the Year.

The BMW iX3, Hyundai Palisade and Nissan Leaf have been named Top Three in the World finalists for the World Car Awards’ prized World Car of the Year 2026 honour.

Top Three in the World finalists in five other categories have also been announced as part of the 2026 World Car Finals.

Notably, two of the World Car of the Year finalists are also in the running for World Electric Vehicle 2026.

The winners will be announced live at the 2026 New York International Auto Show during an awards ceremony that’s part of the opening gala.

A jury of 98 international automotive journalists from 33 countries – including Motoring Research’s Richard Aucock – selected the Top Three in the World finalists by secret ballot.

The results are tabulated by KPMG and follow the top 10 and top five finalists being announced in January 2026.  

The reigning World Car of the Year 2025 is the Kia EV3.

World Car Awards’ Top Three in the World 2026: full list

World Car of the Year 2026

  • BMW iX3
  • Hyundai Palisade
  • Nissan Leaf

World Electric Vehicle 2026

  • BMW iX3
  • Mercedes-Benz CLA
  • Nissan Leaf

World Luxury Car 2026

  • Cadillac Vistiq
  • Lucid Gravity
  • Volvo ES90

World Performance Car 2026

  • BMW M2 CS
  • Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray
  • Hyundai Ioniq 6 N

World Urban Car 2026

  • Baojun Yep Plus / Chevrolet Spark EUV
  • Firefly
  • Hyundai Venue

World Car Design of the Year 2026

  • Kia PV5
  • Mazda 6e / EZ-6
  • Volvo ES90

Why is World Car Awards so important?

Acknowledged as ‘the one to win’, World Car of the Year is the biggest prize in automotive media.

World Car Awards has consistently remained the biggest automotive awards initiative in the world. Being honoured by the jury is sought-after seal of approval for car firms.

“The anticipation surrounding this year’s contenders reflects the innovation, performance and vision shaping the future of mobility,” said NYIAS president Mark Schienberg.

“We extend our congratulations to the finalists and to the World Car organisation for its continued leadership.”

World Car Person of the Year 2026

Transformational BMW chief Oliver Zipse has already been named World Car Person of the Year 2026.

Under his leadership, BMW has undergone a radical transformation and is launching a bold ‘Neue Klasse’ range of cars – of which the BMW iX3 is the first to go on sale.

“Oliver Zipse has had a remarkable career at BMW,” said World Car Awards chair emeritus Jens Meiners, “steering the business through the most turbulent of times to become the strong, forward-thinking, financially secure company we see today.

“The current BMW Group product line-up is just about the best it has ever been, and BMW continues to be the brand that other carmakers look up to.

“Much of that is down to Oliver Zipse’s leadership, and therefore we are delighted to announce him as the 2026 World Car Person of the Year.”

Motoring Research’s Tim Pitt is currently driving the new BMW iX3 in the UK. Come back next week for his full car review.

