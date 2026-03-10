Dacia Striker: first look at bold new crossover estate car

The Dacia Striker is a bold new family-sized vehicle from the value-focused brand, which aims to combine estate car practicality with crossover confidence.

Sitting above the Dacia Duster as an alternative to the Dacia Bigster SUV, the new Striker targets models such as the Skoda Octavia Estate. Prices will be highly competitive, starting from less than £25,000.

A surprise new model revealed at the Renault Group’s ‘futuREady’ strategy summit, the Dacia Striker will be fully revealed in June. The first cars are expected in UK showrooms before the end of 2026.

What is the Dacia Striker?

The new Dacia Striker will compete in the family estate car segment, popularised by models such as the Volkswagen Golf Estate and aforementioned Skoda Octavia Estate.

Its rugged, crossover SUV styling and raised ground clearance set it apart. Dacia describes the design as ‘robust and confident’.

The front end has the modern Dacia family look, complete with plenty of tough lower body cladding.

The Dacia Striker is 4.62 metres long and ‘complements Bigster’, says the firm. ‘Together, the two models form a robust and essential duo, designed to strengthen the brand’s presence in a strategic C-segment.’

Hybrid power for Dacia Striker

Dacia will offer a range of engines for the Striker, including a hybrid and a novel hybrid 4×4. Factor in its competitive prices and ‘Striker significantly broadens access to electrified mobility’.

Full details of engine performance and fuel economy will be revealed this summer – along with the all-important interior dimensions, including boot space.

As for the car’s name, ‘Striker’ comes from a universal expression meaning ‘to hit the mark’, explains Dacia.

‘It conveys the robustness and versatility of a model designed to be the ideal travel companion.’

Dacia’s roadmap for 2030

Alongside revealing the new Striker, Dacia announced its new strategic roadmap towards 2030. This will ‘reinforce the brand’s distinctive positioning as the benchmark for affordable, essential and robust mobility’.

A thriving value brand, Dacia reckons it has a structural cost advantage of 15 percent compared to others in the market. This allows it to deliver ‘essential, robust and affordable vehicles’ to an ever-growing customer base.

Seven in 10 Dacia owners stick with the marque when they purchase a new car, helping Dacia to be the second-largest European brand among private car buyers. A further 10 percent of Dacia drivers remain within the Renault Group, underlining the brand’s importance.

Four new electric Dacias

Dacia aims to launch four fully electric vehicles by 2030, starting with an electric city car derived from the new Renault Twingo architecture. This will be sold alongside the existing Dacia Spring.

It will also increase its mix of electrified models – including hybrids – from a quarter to two-thirds of sales. The next generation Dacia Sandero will be key here, gaining hybrid engines for the first time.

Meanwhile, in the family car sector, the combination of Bigster and Striker should mean larger cars increase from a fifth of Dacia’s sales to around a third.

Remarkably, Dacia has sold more than 10 million vehicles since the launch of the Logan in 2004. Its new strategic plan targets even faster growth, with the new Dacia Striker the first car of many promised over the next four years.

