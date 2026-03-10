Chery Tiggo 4: new £19,995 hybrid SUV takes on Ford Puma

The new Chery Tiggo 4 is a small SUV and the Chinese brand’s first full hybrid. It will take on the Ford Puma and Toyota Yaris Cross.

Chery Tiggo 4 hybrid hero

The Chery Tiggo 4 small SUV is the latest model from the ambitious sister brand to Omoda and Jaecoo.

A so-called B-sector SUV, the Chery Tiggo 4 is set to go head-to-head with the best-selling Ford Puma – and prices from £19,995 are sure to cause a stir.

That’s for a full hybrid Chery Tiggo 4 too, which makes this Chery’s first non-plug-in hybrid to be sold in the UK.

The CSH ‘super hybrid’ system combines a 1.5-litre engine, a 1.83kWh battery and an automatic gearbox. Total output is an impressive 204hp.

Chery Tiggo 4 hybrid rear

The entry-level Ford Puma, by contrast, has a 125hp 1.0-litre mild hybrid engine paired with a manual gearbox – and costs from £27,130, some £7,100 more than a new Tiggo 4.   

Chery hasn’t revealed fuel economy figures yet, but they’re expected to be strong, thanks to the size of that ‘self-charging’ battery.

The smallest Chery yet

Chery Tiggo 4 hybrid side

The new Chery Tiggo 4 is the firm’s most compact car yet, competing in the small SUV sector against vehicles such as the Toyota Yaris Cross, Renault Captur, Honda HR-V, Hyundai Kona and Volkswagen T-Cross.

Full specifications have yet to be revealed, but the Chery Tiggo 4 will measure around 4.3 metres long. That’s a little larger than a Ford Puma, and similar in size to a Honda HR-V.

We don’t know how the model lineup will structured yet, other than the entry-level model being priced from £19,995.

Chery Tiggo 4 hybrid interior

Chery promises “exceptional value” along with its seven-year, 100,000-mile warranty.

“The Chery Tiggo 4 CSH is a model we’ve been very excited to introduce in the UK,” said Chery UK country director Farrell Hsu.

“Our first full hybrid reflects what Chery stands for… it’s packed with personality and intelligent features.”

Pre-orders for the Chery Tiggo 4 CSH are open now. Full specifications and pricing will be announced “in the coming weeks”.

