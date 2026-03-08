10 most popular car security products revealed

Drivers in the UK have turned to traditional physical security measures to prevent their cars from being stolen, according to new data.

Online marketplace eBay has compiled a list of the most popular car security products sold last year – and there is a clear trend for visible, physical deterrents.

Steering wheel locks might seem like a throwback to the 1990s, yet they were the most searched-for car security device on eBay for the second year in succession.

Compared to 2024, searches on eBay for steering wheel locks increased by 8.4 percent, suggesting UK motorists prefer simple and sturdy security measures.

Steering wheel locks still popular

Based on eBay’s search data, the 10 most searched-for vehicle security accessories in 2025 were:

Steering wheel lock Car alarm Wheel clamp Faraday pouch Pedal lock Faraday box Car GPS tracker Car key signal blocker box Car immobiliser Lockbox

Concerns about keyless car theft will likely have contributed to the ongoing interest in physical security devices, including steering wheel locks and wheel clamps.

Using these items means that, even if a thief could unlock and start the car using a keyless relay attack, the physical device should still prevent it from being taken.

A car key signal blocking box or pouch (also known as a Faraday box/pouch), can stop relay theft by interrupting signals sent from the key fob to the vehicle.

Tackling keyless car theft

As part of its research, eBay also identified which areas of the UK were most conscious about car security.

Residents of Romford in East London purchased the most security products per person, followed by Llandudno in Wales and Redhill in Surrey. Dorchester and Truro rounded out the top five.

Abir Tewari, UK director for parts and accessories at eBay, said: “Our findings indicate that drivers across Britain still place a strong importance on vehicle security, favouring traditional and visible protection methods.

“Although digital safety features play a key role, classic tools like steering wheel locks and Faraday pouches remain popular eBay choices for adding an easy extra level of security and reassurance for car owners.”

