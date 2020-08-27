New 195mph Lister Stealth stakes claim as Britain’s fastest SUV

Specialist British sports car manufacturer Lister has announced details of its new limited-edition Stealth SUV.

The company claims that a top speed of 195mph secures the position of Britain’s fastest SUV, and that it can accelerate “with the urgency of a supercar”.

A total of 100 examples are set to be produced by the Blackburn-based firm, with prices beginning from £109,950.

The devil is in the (engine) detail

Lister uses the already rather rapid Jaguar F-Pace SVR as the basis for the Stealth. This means a supercharged 5.0-litre V8 engine, producing 550 horsepower, is the starting point for the new SUV.

Adding a new custom-built intercooler, along with improved air filters and upgraded supercharger pulleys, has created a substantial increase in output. Peak power now stands at 666 horsepower, with torque a considerable 650 lb-ft.

Upgrading the Stealth has been made easier by Lister’s experience with the 5.0 V8 engine. The same unit appears in the company’s LFT-666 coupe and LFT-C convertible, both based upon the Jaguar F-Pace.

Is this the fastest SUV on sale in the UK?

The extra power is what lets Lister claim to have made Britain’s fastest production SUV. A top speed of 195mph does push it firmly ahead of both the Lamborghini Urus and Bentley Bentayga Speed.

A 0-60mph time of 3.6 seconds is also impressive, putting it into genuine contention with supercars for acceleration. The 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat SUV can do the same sprint in 3.5 seconds, but is not officially sold in the UK.

Handmade body panels, including a front bumper made from carbon fibre, have been designed for optimal aerodynamics. Lister has also fitted a set of 23-inch alloy wheels, and upgraded the brakes to cope with the increased performance.

A warranty fit for a 195mph SUV

Lister plans to use Bridge of Weir leather for the interior of the five-seater Stealth, with 36 colours and 90 different stitching options to choose from. Buyers will be able to tailor the steering wheel finish, seat belts, and roof lining for a true bespoke vehicle.

One of the most impressive features for the 195mph SUV is the warranty supplied by Lister. Backed by Warrantywise, the Stealth will come with a lengthy seven-year warranty. It gives this 666hp SUV something in coming with a Kia Sportage.

A starting price of £109,950 makes the Stealth notably cheaper than a Lamborghini Urus or Bentley Bentayga.

Potential buyers for the 100 examples to be made can place their order now through the Lister website. The process includes a virtual consultation to pick through the endless interior options.

