Tesla Model S HEARSE launched for zero-emissions eco-funerals

An electric hearse based on a Tesla Model S has been launched by a UK specialist to meet the growing demand for zero-emissions ‘eco-funerals’.

Bolton’s Coleman Milne is now offering the Binz.E hearse, which is based on both new and used Telsa Model S electric cars.

The firm expects it to prove particularly popular with funeral directors operating in the London Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) – in which it can operate for free.

With a 220-mile range, there’s no danger of running out of charge during even the longest funeral processions, either.

“As attitudes among policymakers and the general public shift towards greater environmental sustainability, it is important that the funeral sector takes stock of its own approach to climate change,” said Coleman Milne MD Lee Hudson.

He expects the growth of clean air zones and regional ULEZ initiatives to boost demand for electric hearses, but says funeral directors pushing more environmentally conscious funerals will also grow the market.

“Our new Binz.E will provide a key component in the growing trend for these eco-funerals.”

Germany’s Binz designed, developed and produces the Tesla-based Binz.E electric hearse which is being sold by Coleman Milne.

The Stuttgart-based firm says its clever compression composite sandwich construction gives the Binz.E plentiful strength and rigidity, and also “an exceptionally high-quality paint finish”.

Customers also benefit from the Tesla app, for remote observation of the vehicle, and use of the full network of fast-charging Tesla Superchargers.

A UK demonstrator is due imminently.

