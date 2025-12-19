Jaecoo is the most searched Chinese car brand of 2025

Jaecoo has been named as Google’s most searched-for Chinese car manufacturer in the UK during the past 12 months.

New data – part of Google UK’s Year in Search 2025 report – found that Jaecoo came out above a host of other new-entrant Chinese marques.

The term ‘Jaecoo cars’ featured in the top 10 automotive searches in the UK throughout the year, ranking third overall.

This placed Jaecoo alongside several European and South Korean brands, and ahead of many long-established car manufacturers.

A rapid expansion during 2025

The interest in Jaecoo is remarkable given that the Chinese marque only entered the UK market at the beginning of 2025.

It has since launched an array of relatively affordable SUVs. Orders for the Jaecoo 7 had surpassed 10,000 vehicles by August 2025, and there are now more than 26,000 examples of the SUV on British roads.

Throughout the course of the year, the smaller Jaecoo 5 SUV was added to the range, along with the electric E5 version.

The Jaecoo 5’s public debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed was a notable highlight, with an all-female team driving the SUV up the famous hill climb route.

Hitting significant milestones

Following the announcement of a pay-per-mile tax for electric cars in the budget, Jaecoo and sister brand Omoda revealed a rebate scheme to offset the cost for EV drivers.

This will see a discount on finance deals for buyers of electric Jaecoo vehicles. The company’s EV Tax Rebate is equivalent to a £600 saving.

Gary Lan, CEO of Jaecoo UK, said: “Being recognised by Google as the most searched Chinese car brand in the UK is a significant milestone for Jaecoo. It shows that British consumers are actively seeking new brands that offer distinctive design, advanced technology and all-encompassing value.

“As awareness grows, our focus remains on building trust, educating customers and delivering products that resonate with the UK market. With 2026 a big year for Omoda with the Omoda 7, we expect our sister marque [Omoda] to also have high search volumes on Google.”

