Baby on board: Hyundai launches 24-hour Kona Electric ‘Rest Drives’

Tired parents can spend 24 hours getting to know the Hyundai Kona Electric, thanks to a new test drive offer.

Hyundai’s new ‘Rest Drives’ initiative is designed with families in mind, as way to experience using the car in daily life.

A number of Hyundai dealerships throughout the UK will offer Rest Drives, which are available until 31 October 2025.

Families can put the Kona Electric SUV through its paces on the morning school run, or on late-evening drives aimed at helping youngsters get to sleep.

Driving in the pursuit of sleep

The Rest Drives programme was inspired by Hyundai research that found that almost three quarters (73 percent) of parents went driving just to get their kids to sleep.

These drivers spend an average of nine hours behind the wheel each month in pursuit of sleep. Some 95 percent of parents also they experience nap-time problems.

When attempting to lull their children to sleep, getting stuck in traffic was a problem for 42 percent of those surveyed. Engine noise was a challenge for 41 percent, while just over a third (36 percent) said fuel stops were a barrier to nap-time road trips.

By contrast, a comfortable ride was an important factor for two thirds (65 percent) of respondents, along with smooth acceleration (55 percent), quiet engines (48 percent) and eco-friendliness (29 percent).

Can an EV be part of the family?

Hyundai hopes that the Kona Electric will demonstrate all the qualities parents are looking for in the 24-hour Rest Drive.

As an added bonus, parents will also receive a Rest Drive baby box that includes a Jellycat soft toy, baby blanket, book and healthy snacks.

Ashley Andrew, president of Hyundai Motor UK, said: “Our wide EV range is designed to fit seamlessly into family life, and with the Hyundai Electric Grant offering up to £3,750 off a new Hyundai EV, switching has never been more affordable.

“The Kona Electric, with its whisper-quiet powertrain and refined driving experience, is the perfect partner for everything from school runs to nap-time drives, and through our ‘Rest Drives’ initiative parents can experience its calming, family-friendly benefits first-hand.”

