Jimmy Carr’s classic Aston Martin DB6 converted to electric power

British EV conversion specialist Electrogenic has revealed its latest project at the prestigious Salon Privé concours.

The electrified 1967 Aston Martin DB6 is owned by comedian and TV presenter, Jimmy Carr.

Oxford-based Electrogenic has become a global leader in EV restomods. Its previous conversions have included a Porsche 356, DeLorean DMC-12 and Mazda MX-5.

Another recent project was a 1929 Rolls-Royce Phantom II, which was converted to battery power following a commission by Hollywood star Jason Momoa.

Performance is no laughing matter

Electrogenic’s conversions are designed to be entirely reversible, with no drilling, cutting or welding of the car’s body or chassis.

For Jimmy Carr’s DB6, the 4.0-litre straight-six engine has been replaced with lithium-ion batteries. More batteries are situated where the fuel tank previously lived.

With 60kWh of energy storage, the electric Aston Martin can cover a little more than 150 miles between charges.

A 200hp electric motor drives the rear axle, with 229lb ft of torque available almost instantly. This allows the DB6 to accelerate from 0-60mph in a brisk 6.5 seconds. Top speed is in excess of 90mph.

Electrogenic can also offer a DB6 conversion with 280hp and 332lb ft of torque. This cuts the 0-60mph time to just 4.5 seconds.

‘Ample power and celebrated design’

The 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown star will have a choice of driving modes, with ‘Eco’ to save battery charge and ‘Sport’ to deliver full power when needed.

Compatibility with 100kW CCS rapid charging allows the battery pack to be quickly replenished when touring. The DB6 can also be charged from a home wallbox.

Steve Drummond, CEO of Electrogenic, said: “We were delighted to be asked to convert Jimmy Carr’s cherished Aston Martin DB6 from petrol to state-of-the-art electric power. Electrogenic’s conversion gives it effortless and reliable performance to match its stunning looks, and we’re extremely proud of the results.

“As with all our work with classic vehicles, the conversion is in keeping with the original character of the car, delivering a familiar but now hassle-free driving experience. The Electrogenic Aston Martin DB6 has ample reserves of power to match its celebrated design – all with the convenience of total reliability and zero tailpipe emissions. It’s a delight to drive and a real head-turner.”

Jimmy Carr’s DB6 will be on show at Salon Privé. The show is taking place at Blenheim Palace, Oxfordshire, until Sunday 31 August 2025.

ALSO READ:

Electrogenic DeLorean DMC-12 review

Lotus Evija 2025 review

Best restomods to buy in 2025