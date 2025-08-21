New DVLA rules to help classic cars and boost EV conversions

The DVLA (Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency) has announced a host of new policies aimed at supporting classic cars and their owners.

Taking effect from 26 August 2025, the new rules are designed to protect and preserve the identity of historic vehicles.

It follows an extensive call for evidence, which sought the views of classic car owners, motoring clubs and the historic vehicle sector.

More than 1,350 people responded to the DVLA, ensuring the voice of the classic car industry and enthusiasts was heard loud and clear.

Removing red tape for restomods

The new rules mean that, when like-for-like repairs and restorations are completed, there will no longer be a need to notify the DVLA. This is on the provision that the vehicle’s appearance is unchanged, and that the V5C log book does not need altering.

As a result, undertaking a comprehensive restoration means the car’s registration number will not be suspended. There is also no requirement for a DVLA inspection afterwards.

Vehicles that have undergone significant structural modifications can now keep their original registration number and Vehicle Identification Number (VIN). Owners will still need to notify the DVLA, which will add a modified marker to the V5C.

This also applies to classic cars that have been converted to electric power, aiding the growing industry of EV restomods.

If a classic car’s identity cannot be clearly verified, the DVLA may still need to issue a new VIN or Q-plate registration number.

Pragmatic support for classics

Following the announcement, Dale Keller, CEO of the Historic and Classic Vehicles Alliance (HCVA), said: “The policy changes by the DVLA encapsulate how industry and government working collaboratively can deliver better outcomes.

“It is testament to the hard work of the HCVA, and others, that the government has listened and acted with pragmatic changes that place the retention of historic identity at the forefront of registration policy, a move that will be welcomed by all historic vehicle specialists, owners and historians.”

“The DVLA should be applauded for its engagement and commitment to deliver new policies that now recognises new technologies, techniques and improved materials”, Keller added.

DVLA chief executive Tim Moss said: “We recognise the time, passion and care that keepers of classic vehicles invest in keeping their cars on the road. That’s why we’ve worked closely with the community to shape these changes.”

