First look at electric Volkswagen ID. Polo due next year

Volkswagen has announced a new naming convention, giving its classic model badges a modern electrified twist.

Kick-starting the new strategy is the ID. Polo – the production version of 2023’s ID. 2all electric supermini concept car.

Due in 2026, the battery-powered Volkswagen ID. Polo will be sold alongside a petrol-powered version. The Polo name celebrated its 50th anniversary this year.

The hope is that combining traditional Volkswagen badges with the electric ‘ID.’ prefix will make the German marque’s model lineup easier to understand for customers.

The start of a new era

Thomas Schäfer, CEO of the Volkswagen brand, said: “Our model names are firmly anchored in people’s minds.

“They stand for a strong brand and embody characteristics such as quality, timeless design and technologies for all. That’s why we’re moving our well-known names into the future. The ID. Polo is just the beginning.”

Volkswagen will transfer more legacy names to the electrified ID. portfolio as it continues to update its model range with each generation.

Introduced in 2018, the ID. electric sub-brand now encompasses seven different models sold across the globe. These range from the compact ID.3 hatchback through to the executive ID.7 fastback and estate.

Making EV motoring accessible

As part of the upcoming Munich Motor Show, taking place from 8-14 September 2025, Volkswagen will unveil the still-camouflaged ID. Polo and ID. Polo GTI models.

A preview night ahead of the main show will also see the new ID. Cross Concept revealed. The compact SUV is expected to arrive in late 2026, and will be the battery-powered counterpart to the Volkswagen T-Cross.

Martin Sander, member of the Volkswagen board for sales and marketing, said: “Our cars often accompany people for many years – they shape memories and stages of life. A model like the Polo shows just how powerful a name can be: it stands for reliability, personality and history.

“That’s precisely why we are again giving our ID. models names that arouse emotions and are anchored in people’s everyday lives. Electric mobility should not only be progressive, but also accessible and personal.”

