Volkswagen ID. 3 Neo has a new look and proper buttons inside

The Volkswagen ID. 3 has been given a substantial mid-life facelift, bringing a new look inside and out for the electric hatchback.

Named the Volkswagen ID. 3 Neo, the revised EV features an updated exterior to bring it into line with the German marque’s new family identity.

It represents the most significant overhaul of the ID. 3 since it was launched in 2019, following a minor update in 2023.

Beneath the refreshed bodywork is a choice of powertrains, including three different battery sizes. The largest option enables the ID. 3 Neo to cover almost 400 miles before recharging, making it competitive with newer electric rivals.

However, the most significant alteration is to the ID. 3 Neo’s interior, addressing the well-documented gripes about Volkswagen’s use of touchscreens and haptic controls.

More battery range for ID. 3 Neo

Given it has been seven years since the original ID. 3 went on sale, the outgoing version was beginning to look out of step with the rest of the Volkswagen range.

The ID. 3 Neo brings sharper front-end styling, new headlights and revised tail lights. The rear hatch is also now body-coloured, as are the roof and rear spoiler, rather than being painted black as on the previous ID. 3.

The ID. 3 Neo updates are more than just cosmetic, however, with Volkswagen offering increased power outputs for the three electric motor options. These now start at 170hp, progressing to 190hp and 231hp, although there is currently no mention of the performance GTX model.

Battery choices include 50kWh and 58kWh packs, with a long-range 79kWh version promising up to 391 miles when fully charged. This represents a gain of 50 miles versus the old ID.3.

A victory for real buttons and switches

The biggest change for the ID. 3 Neo is, undoubtedly, its interior. Perhaps stung by the constant criticism from automotive pundits, Volkswagen has thoroughly redesigned the cabin to include buttons and switches.

This includes a steering wheel with ‘proper’ physical buttons, instead of frustrating haptic touchpads, plus a row of switches to adjust the climate control without having to use the central touchscreen.

It marks a win for common-sense interior design, and will leave car journalists searching for something new to complain about…

Volkswagen has also redesigned the graphics for the 12.9-inch touchscreen, while the 10.25-inch digital instrument panel gets a makeover. The latter includes an option for retro-style digital dials, first seen in the forthcoming ID. Polo, which provided inspiration for the ID. 3 Neo’s cabin.

Trim quality is said to be improved, too, with Volkswagen taking on board feedback from customers and critics alike.

European orders for the ID. 3 Neo are open now, with UK prices and specifications set to be confirmed by Volkswagen in the near-future.

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