Denza Z: 217mph Chinese EV supercar launched at Goodwood

The opening day of the 2026 Goodwood Festival of Speed saw the launch of the Denza Z: a fully electric supercar with an incredible 1,604hp.

Created by the premium sub-brand of Chinese electric car giant BYD, three versions of the Denza Z will be sold in the UK at first.

Buyers can choose between Coupe, open-top Spider and hardcore Racing variants. A Denza Z Special Edition is also being prepared for a lap-record attempt at the Nurburgring Nordschleife.

Denza has big ambitions for its new performance car, which could be pitched as an electric alternative to the Porsche 911.

Stella Li, executive vice president of BYD, said: “The Denza Z is born to perform and built to win. It redefines performance with its power, acceleration and dynamic ability – and Flash Charging means it’s the only electric supercar without compromise on how these strengths can be used.

“Z is a great example of how Denza’s technology-led approach is going to set new benchmarks in every segment it enters. It really is the supercar for the new-energy generation.”

More than 1,600hp as standard

All three versions of the Denza Z will come equipped with a triple electric motor setup: one on the front axle and two at the rear. The result is a hypercar-baiting combined output of 1,604hp, along with 915lb ft of torque.

For the Coupe version of the Denza Z, this means a 0-62mph time of 2.25 seconds, while the Spider takes 2.3 seconds. Pick the Racing version with optional semi-slick tyres and this figure tumbles to a gut-wrenching 1.96 seconds.

A top speed of 186mph is quoted, with the Racing model able to reach 217mph. For those who want even more power, the Nurburgring-focused Special Edition is said to boast more than 2,000hp.

Rapid performance, even faster charging

Carbon-ceramic brakes will be standard across the Denza Z range, with the marque’s DiSus-M adaptive dampers used in the suspension.

All this will help to keep the Denza Z’s not insignificant kerb weight in check. This ranges between 2,230kg and 2,300kg, depending on the model chosen.

A 76kWh ‘Blade’ battery pack is used for all Denza Z models, with the Coupe boasting the longest official range of 254 miles.

Compatibility with BYD’s revolutionary Flash charging technology will be included, offering the potential for ultra-rapid battery replenishment.

When connected to one of BYD’s proprietary Flash DC devices, charging speeds of up to 1,500kW are possible. This can see the battery recharged from 10 to 97 percent in only nine minutes.

Available to order this summer

Like the Porsche 911, the Denza Z comes with an upmarket cabin that also gives a nod to everyday practicality.

There are four seats, for a start, although buyers have the option to remove the rear seats and replace them with a roll cage. Denza Z Clubsport, anyone?

The back seats even fold down, increasing boot capacity from 250 litres to a maximum of 550 litres.

A 12.8-inch central touchscreen will be matched with an 8.9-inch digital instrument panel. The cabin also boasts extensive use of suede-effect fabrics, carbon fibre and metal finishes.

Denza has quoted a starting price of £142,900 for the Z Coupe, with the Spider requiring £159,000. Opting for the Racing model elevates the cost to £172,900 – more than a Porsche 911 GT3.

UK orders for the Denza Z start later this summer, with the first deliveries expected by the end of the year.

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