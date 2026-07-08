Bizzarrini Aperta Lusso revives forgotten Giugiaro design concept

Celebrated Italian designer Giorgetto Giugiaro has been responsible for shaping some of the world’s most iconic cars, from the original Volkswagen Golf to the DeLorean DMC-12.

However, his plans for an open-top version of the beautiful Bizzarrini 5300 GT, drafted in the 1960s, never got beyond the drawing board.

Instead, Bizzarrini folded in 1969, leaving Giugiaro’s prototype design languishing in its company archives. Until now, that is…

Thanks to the reborn Bizzarrini brand, which already builds the 5300 GT Corsa Revival, Giugiaro’s Aperta Lusso has finally become a reality.

Ten fortunate customers will have the chance to own a Bizzarrini Aperta Lusso: an Italian restomod that combines classic styling with modern technology.

A design classic brought back

Like the 5300 GT Corsa Revival we drove in 2022, the ‘new’ Aperta Lusso makes use of a huge, single-piece carbon fibre body shell atop a lightweight chassis.

Removing the roof brings obvious structural challenges. To compensate, the Aperta Lusso gains a reinforced steel transmission tunnel, plus added underbody bracing. This makes it stiffer than the original 5300 GT coupe from the 1960s.

A pair of carbon fibre targa roof panels create the open-air element. These are light enough to be removed by one person and stowed in the luggage compartment. Bizzarrini has used a modern sealing system to ensure the roof keeps water and wind noise out.

Very modern V8 performance

Lik the 5300 GT Corsa Revival, a brawny 5.3-litre V8 can be found beneath the Aperta’s long bonnet.

Instead of the Weber carburetors fitted to the coupe, though, the Aperta Lusso uses fuel injection. This is calibrated to ensure the engine still feels like a carb-fed motor, but with the performance benefits of port injection.

The result is a power output of ‘well over’ the 400hp of the Corsa Revival. The Aperta Lusso also has a top speed of 175mph.

A five-speed Tremec manual transmission is standard, although a six-speed ‘box is available for those who prefer extra refinement to being period-correct.

The Aperta Lusso’s suspension matches the original specification of Giotto Bizzarrini’s Le Mans racing cars, but uses adjustable Koni dampers.

Living the sweet life

Italian fashion house Zegna played a role in shaping the interior of the Aperta Lusso, with this first commissioned car featuring leather and Zegna fabric.

The dashboard is constructed from a single piece of wood, with the gear knob made of Italian tortoiseshell – and inlaid with gold to create the Bizzarrini logo.

Air conditioning, wireless smartphone charging and a premium audio system are all part of the specification for this first Aperta Lusso, known as ‘La Dolce Vita’.

Each of the 10 cars will be tailored to the exact specification chosen by its owner. Build slots are now available for deliveries in 2027.

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