BYD to bring ultra-rapid EV Flash Charging network to Europe

Charging an electric car could soon be as quick as filling up with petrol, as BYD looks to expand its ultra-rapid Flash technology.

BYD has already installed more than 4,200 Flash Chargers, which offer speeds of up to 1,500kW, across its native China. Now the company is looking to create a public charging network across Europe.

Combining Flash Charging with BYD’s new second-generation Blade Battery could result in a 10 to 97 percent charge in just nine minutes.

Cold weather, which typically has a notable effect on EV charging, is said to have a minimal impact on BYD’s latest technology. Even in temperatures as cold as -30 deg C, the Blade Battery 2.0 still only requires 12 minutes to charge from 20 to 97 percent.

The Flash Charger’s T-shaped design is also designed to stop charging cables getting wet and dirty, by lifting them away from the ground.

Pushing EV charging speed to the limit

The roll-out of Flash Charging technology to Europe will to support the launch of BYD’s flagship Denza Z9GT shooting brake (pictured above).

Previewed in the UK at last year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed, Denza is BYD’s premium sub-brand, focused on luxury and advanced technology.

Making use of BYD’s e3 platform, the Denza Z9GT comes with a triple-motor drivetrain that generates 965hp: good for 0-62mph in less than three seconds.

Equipped with a 122kWh Blade Battery, the Z9GT is said to be capable of almost 500 miles when fully charged.

An opera house-inspired sound system, developed with French audio specialists Devialet, also brings Dolby Atmos tech to the Z9GT.

Are Flash Chargers the future?

Fittingly, BYD will launch the Denza Z9GT to European customers on 8 April at the Palais Garnier opera house in Paris.

Stella Li, BYD executive vice president, commented: “The introduction of the Denza Z9GT in Europe marks a very important milestone for our brand. The Z9GT represents the true spirit of Denza — where advanced technology, beautiful design and emotional driving come together.”

Expect more information to follow the Denza Z9GT’s launch event, as the company finalises pricing and specification for European customers.

BYD will also provide further updates on the roll-out of its first wave of Flash Charging devices in Europe.

The company aims to install 20,000 Flash Chargers across China by the end of this year, giving an indication as to how bold its ambitions are to make EV charging quicker and easier.

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