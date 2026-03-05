Chinese car brand Chery partners with Soccer Aid

The UK arm of Chinese automotive giant Chery, responsible for the fast-growing Jaecoo and Omoda car brands, has announced a major charity partnership.

Chery UK will be the principal partner of Soccer Aid for UNICEF’s 2026 campaign, helping support one of the biggest charity football matches in the world.

Created by Robbie Williams and Jonathan Wilkes in 2006, this year sees Soccer Aid celebrate its 20th anniversary. It will make the match, being held on 31 May 2026 at London Stadium, even more star-studded than usual.

In front of an expected crowd of 70,000 fans, the 20th anniversary Soccer Aid match will feature celebrities and sports stars including Wayne Rooney, Tom Hiddleston, Usain Bolt, Joe Marler, Olly Murs, Paddy McGuinness and Maisie Adam.

More than £121 million has been generated for UNICEF since Soccer Aid began, with the 2025 event alone raising £15 million.

Chery commits to the UK

Chery UK launched its Tiggo SUV range in August 2025, and more than 7,600 vehicles have already been registered.

Such rapid growth has made the marque keen to deepen its involvement in the UK. Chery announced earlier this year that it would open a new European headquarters in Liverpool.

Being a principal partner of Soccer Aid is described as the latest phase in the brand’s commitment to the UK. It follows the lead of parent company Chery International, which has pledged $12 million to global education programmes since 2023.

At Soccer Aid for UNICEF 2026, Chery UK will be the official car partner and official broadcast partner throughout the match-day show on ITV1 and STV, along with a host of other activities.

Coming together for a good cause

Visitors to Chery UK retail outlets can take part in a range of activities ahead of the big match. Farrell Hsu, country director at Chery UK, said: “We’re delighted to announce our principal partnership with Soccer Aid, a unique event that brings families together across the UK to support the vital work of UNICEF.

“Our new collaboration not only allows us to support an event that truly matters to our customers, but it also underlines a longstanding partnership between Chery and UNICEF on an international stage. We’re hugely excited for the main event at London Stadium this summer.”

Tom Peacock, head of partnerships at Soccer Aid, added: “We are thrilled to have Chery UK alongside us for this year’s special 20th anniversary edition of the campaign as we collaborate to bring Soccer Aid for UNICEF to life.

“Soccer Aid for UNICEF raises funds to provide support to children around the world and help them to grow up safe, healthy and able to play. This aligns brilliantly with Chery UK’s ‘Find Your Happy’ ethos, and its global mission to practice social responsibility.”

