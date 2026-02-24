Lepas L8 SUV is the first UK model from new Chinese car brand

Lepas is the fourth brand from Chinese giant Chery Group to be introduced to the UK – and it has now confirmed the first car to be launched here.

The Lepas L8 family SUV will arrive in autumn 2026, offering plug-in hybrid technology in one of the UK’s most popular new vehicle segments.

Described as the brand’s flagship, the new Lepas L8 will compete against its Chery Tiggo 8, Omoda 9 and Jaecoo 7 relatives, plus more established SUVs such as the Volkswagen Tiguan, Kia Sportage and Hyundai Tucson – not to mention other Chinese ‘new entrants’ like the BYD Seal U and Leapmotor C10.

The looks of a leopard

The Lepas name is said to combine the words ‘Leopard’, ‘Leap’ and ‘Passion’. The brand’s positioning, we are told, is focused on elegance, sophisticated design and advanced technology.

The Lepas L8’s exterior ‘takes inspiration from the agile, muscular contours of a running leopard’, while its headlights reflect the ‘focused intensity of a leopard’s eye’.

Inside, the L8 appears to have a quite sophisticated cabin, with a waterfall-style central touchscreen and user-friendly attention to detail.

Unlike many modern cars, there is also a useful scattering of physical buttons to support the touchscreen technology.

Potential EV range of 67 miles

Lepas says the L8 has been engineered ‘to global five-star safety standards’. Hopefully, this should mean it continues the impressive performance of many Chinese cars in Euro NCAP crash tests.

Its plug-in hybrid drivetrain is likely to deliver a decent pure electric range, with the petrol engine taking over on longer journeys.

In other markets, the Lepas L8 SHS has a certified EV range of up to 67 miles. Its combined petrol and electric driving range is more than 800 miles.

More details about Lepas in the UK, including its leadership team, retail plans and service support, will follow in the coming weeks, as part of a ‘long-term commitment’ to the British market.

We’ll also learn which other Lepas models will be sold here ‘as Lepas builds momentum toward a new era of elegant mobility’.

ALSO READ:

Lamborghini Lanzador EV cancelled due to ‘collapsing demand’

1 in 10 motorists scared of driving at night

AI ‘price optimiser’ aims to save you money on car insurance