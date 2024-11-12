Brabus Rocket GTS transforms AMG GT into a 1,000hp hot hatch

Brabus has been creating its own brand of modified cars since 1977, but few are as extreme – or as downright cool – as the Rocket GTS.

The German tuning company has transformed the latest Mercedes-AMG GT into a machine that blends wild performance and relative practicality in one custom package.

Although its styling may be reminiscent of the classic BMW Z3 M Coupe, the Rocket GTS brings an awful lot more power to proceedings.

Also, unlike the now-classic BMW, Brabus has given the Rocket GTS 2+2 seating, bringing further functionality to this high-powered shooting brake.

A load-lugging supercar

Although Brabus does not reveal the origin of the powertrain inside the Rocket GTS, the fact that it uses a hybrid setup narrows down the possibilities.

The Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance seems the likely starting point. In true Brabus fashion, however, the Rocket GTS is far removed from any car made in Stuttgart.

The 796hp twin-turbocharged V8 engine now displaces 4.5 litres, and is mated to an electric motor that sends 204hp to the rear axle. In total, the Rocket GTS packs a colossal 1,000hp and 1,342lb ft of torque into its enlarged hatchback body.

All-wheel drive assists with a 0-62mph time of 2.6 seconds, with top speed limited to 197mph. The hybrid powertrain also means the Rocket GTS can cover 7.5 miles on battery power alone.

Lightweight but luxurious

Brabus has built the new bodywork from carbon fibre, leaving the lightweight material exposed for good measure. All the details were created using CAD technologies and CFD modelling, with time spent in the wind tunnel to ensure the car is slippery at speed.

Brabus doesn’t specify how much luggage the Rocket GTS can hold, but several suitcases seems realistic – judging by the press photos provided.

The rest of the interior has received a suitably lavish makeover, with customers able to tailor their car from an endless range of bespoke finishes.

Slate Gray leather has been used extensively on this first Rocket GTS, along with plenty of exposed carbon fibre trim inside the car, too.

Not the most affordable hatchback

Brabus has installed its own titanium-tipped exhaust system, with pipes that feature integrated red lighting and carbon fibre surrounds.

There are also Brabus Monoblock P alloy wheels, produced using a special forging and machining technique. Exposed carbon fibre aero blades help channel hot air away from the brakes, while centre-lock fixings add some motorsport style.

As for cost, Brabus has quoted a price tag of €789,000 before German taxes at 19 percent. For potential buyers in the UK, that translates to £779,500 with VAT included.

Brabus will build the Rocket GTS in limited numbers based on customer demand. The ultimate hot hatchback? Frankly, little else even comes close…

ALSO READ:

New 2025 Skoda Kodiaq vRS debuts with 265hp and 7 seats

All we want for Christmas… is a Tamiya remote control GR Yaris

Mercedes-AMG A45 S 2023 review