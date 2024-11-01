All we want for Christmas… is a Tamiya remote control GR Yaris

Online auction platform Collecting Cars has announced a limited-edition, radio-controlled Toyota GR Yaris.

Created in collaboration with model experts Tamiya, only 25 examples of the special R/C machine will be made for collectors across the world. And just in time for Christmas, too.

The 1:10-scale model is a replica of the full-size Toyota GR Yaris revealed earlier this year at the Collecting Cars Worldwide Coffee Run.

Its livery pays homage to the classic Tamiya Sand Scorcher R/C buggy, which was originally launched in 1979.

Small-scale fun guaranteed

The Collecting Cars GR Yaris makes use of Tamiya’s M-05 chassis. Unlike the full-size, 4WD Toyota, it uses a front-wheel-drive setup.

However, you will find double-wishbone suspension on all four corners, friction dampers and a low centre of gravity for nimble handling. The car’s agility is demonstrated by Jake Hill, the recently crowned 2024 British Touring Car Champion, in the video below.

Helping the Collecting Cars model stand out is a special Sand Scorcher sticker pack, which replicates the real GR Yaris.

The original Tamiya Sand Scorcher buggy, known for its waterproof design and robust metal components, became an instant classic when launched in 1979. It was subsequently reintroduced in 2010 as a 30th-anniversary model.

Better than novelty socks

Edward Lovett, founder and CEO of Collecting Cars, said: “The Toyota GR Yaris has become a standout within the Collecting Cars community, and this Tamiya model captures the excitement of both the real car and the beloved R/C classic – a reflection of everything we love about the GR Yaris, both in full size and in miniature.

“The life-size, road-going version is an appreciated and cherished car, that most respected collectors worldwide have within their stables. Our model is a very intricately designed, beautifully crafted homage to an icon, and the perfect gift for the petrolhead in your life – better than socks any day! A rally car really is for life, not just for Christmas.”

The bespoke GR Yaris is likely to attract plenty of attention from R/C collectors, and can be ordered by fans around the world from the Collecting Cars shop now. Priced at £325 plus shipping, sales will be made strictly on a first-come, first-served basis.

