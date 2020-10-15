7 cars up for AUTOBEST Best Buy Car of Europe 2021 award

Citroen, Dacia, Honda, Peugeot, Seat, Skoda and Toyota will battle it out for title of AUTOBEST Best Buy Car of Europe in 2021

Richard Aucock
Autobest Finalist 2021

The AUTOBEST 2021 award for Europe’s best mainstream motor will be fought out between seven different brands as contenders for Best Buy Car of Europe 2021 are revealed.

A jury of 31 members from 31 countries – including Motoring Research’s Richard Aucock representing the UK – will now make their final assessments before the winner is announced in December.

The seven cars in the running for Best Buy Car of Europe 2021 are:

Organisers of the awards have been eager to continue with the 2021 presentation despite the worldwide Covid-19 pandemic.

“The record number of seven is a direct result of the great news coming from the industry – brilliant new models deserving a presence in the final,” said AUTOBEST chairman Dan Vardie.

The seven cars will be judged by 13 criteria including price, service network, spare parts distribution and versatility.

The objective is to honour the best offer for everyday European retail customers, which is why a price cap is included within the criteria: vehicles must be affordable and accessible.

The AUTOBEST jury represents 31 countries across Europe, making it the largest independent motoring awards jury in the world.

The reigning AUTOBEST Best Buy Car of Europe is the Vauxhall Corsa.

An awards ceremony is planned for 2021 where a full set of awards will be presented, including honours for best car company, best design, best technology and best eco tech.

