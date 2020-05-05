2020 Skoda Octavia prices, specs and ordering confirmed

The new 2020 Skoda Octavia range opens for ordering in June with prices starting from £22,390.

Three specs will be available from launch: SE First Edition, SE Technology and SE L First Edition.

Skoda is loading up the standard features on the special First Edition variants to help the new fourth-generation large family hatchback hit the market running.

The new Octavia will be available in estate guise from launch, as well as the hatchback. Estate car prices start from £23,370.

2020 Skoda Octavia specs

Entry-level SE First Edition grade will have more than enough standard equipment for many.

It includes climate control, an 8.25-inch touchscreen, five USB-C ports (including one in the rear-view mirror for connecting to a dashcam), LED headlights, ‘Virtual Cockpit’ electronic instruments and a safety pack that features lane-keeping assist and Autonomous Emergency Braking.

SE L First Edition costs from £25,150. These models get more chrome trim on the outside and bigger 17-inch alloys.

An enhanced Columbus infotainment system with 10-inch screen and online access is fitted, plus an electric driver’s seat, all-round parking sensors, keyless entry and adaptive cruise control.

SE Technology models are aimed at company car drivers. These have fuel-saving 16-inch aero alloy wheels, the Columbus infotainment system and ‘Laura’ voice control. Prices start from £22,640.

2020 Skoda Octavia engines

Three engine choices are available at launch. Petrol buyers take a 1.5-litre TSI 150, while diesel customers have a choice of either 115hp or 150hp 2.0-litre TDI.

The 2.0 TDI 150 has a DSG automatic gearbox as standard: the other two are six-speed manual.

Skoda says it will broaden the engine range available on the new Octavia throughout 2020.

Ordering for the new 2020 Skoda Octavia range opens at retailers in June, with cars arriving for test drives and delivery from July.

2020 Skoda Octavia prices

SE First Edition

Hatch

1.5 TSI 150: £22,390

2.0 TDI 115: £23,300

Estate

1.5 TSI 150: £23,370

2.0 TSI 115: £24,280

SE L First Edition

Hatch

1.5 TSI 150: £25,150

2.0 TDI 115: £26,060

2.0 TDI 150 DSG: £28,460

Estate

1.5 TSI 150: £26,225

2.0 TDI 115: £27,405

2.0 TDI 150 DSG: £29,515

SE Technology

Hatch

1.5 TSI 150: £22,640

2.0 TDI 115: £23,550

Estate

1.5 TSI 150: £23,620

2.0 TSI 115: £24,530

