Peugeot offers six months free charging for new EV and PHEV buyers

Peugeot is offering six months of free charging to buyers of its all-electric and plug-in hybrid models. The offer applies to everything from the new e-208 to the 3008 PHEV

The Polar Plus subscription gives electrified Peugeot buyers access to 7,000 charging points across the country. The company is rolling out 150kW DC rapid chargers, usable by Peugeot’s BEV models.

These will allow a 0-80 percent charge in just 30 minutes. Not all of Polar Plus’s chargers will be absolutely free to use, however. A select few will still charge at a rate of 12p per kWh.

Your Peugeot dealer will give you a key fob or RFID card to use with the charging points. This should simplify the process of plugging in and juicing up.

Once the six-month period is up, drivers will be able to continue their subscription for £7.85 per month. Alternatively, a per-use basis is available, with Polar Instant.

“With more than 7,000 public charging points across the UK, Peugeot’s collaboration with Polar Plus is a great way to encourage drivers to make the switch to electric vehicles,” said David Peel, managing director of Peugeot UK.

“One of the main hesitations around EVs is access to charging points, and drivers who subscribe to Polar Plus when buying a new fully-electric or plug-in hybrid Peugeot model will find it far easier to access the energy they need when travelling throughout the UK.”

The electrified Peugeot range starts with the e-208, and continues through the e-2008 all-electric crossover, which is now available to order. PHEV versions of the 3008 SUV, 508 and 508 SW are also available. The e-208 is good for 217 miles of range, under the WLTP rating, while the 2008 can go 206 miles.