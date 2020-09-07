Dacia is preparing to launch all-new versions of the Sandero and Sandero Stepway and has revealed first images of the third-generation models.

Long famous as being Britain’s cheapest new car on sale, Dacia has given us our first look at the new Sandero range ahead of announcing further details – including an on-sale date – later in September.

The Sandero has been a top-10 best-selling car in Europe since 2017.

Dacia says the new Sandero has a more steeply-raked windscreen, lower roofline and more streamlined appearance.

The wheels now fill out the arches better, for a more grounded appearance, and it has modern features such as a ‘bee-sting’ aerial at the rear of the car, rather than today’s old-fashioned antenna.

The crossover-style Sandero Stepway – the most popular Dacia in the UK – has a unique bonnet with bulging domes, and a more rugged appearance.

Both Sandero and Sandero Stepway have a distinctive Y-shaped LED light signature. Neat LED tail lamps are also more streamlined.

Dacia isn’t revealing any information about the interiors yet: today’s car, although roomy, has a particularly dated dashboard, so buyers will be hoping for a big step forward.

The firm does say the new cars will be ‘smarter, more accessible and more Dacia’.

There will also be a new Logan saloon, although this is unlikely to go on sale in the UK. Dacia hasn’t yet confirmed if there will be a replacement for the Logan MCV small estate.

More details will be announced online on September 29th.

The introduction of the new Sandero follows the 2018 launch of an all-new Dacia Duster family-sized crossover – which, despite its extra sophistication, retained its title of being Britain’s cheapest SUV.

The hope will be that Dacia can repeat this achievement with the all-new Sandero.

