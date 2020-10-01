2021 Citroen C4 and e-C4 prices, specs and launch date

The new 2021 Citroen C4 family hatch will cost from £20,990 and the all-electric Citroen e-C4 will be priced from £29,180 once the Plug-in Car Grant has been taken off.
Ordering for both versions is open now with deliveries due to begin in early 2021.
Citroen describes the new C4 and e-C4 as hatchbacks that carry SUV detailing. They replace the slow-selling (and quirky) C4 Cactus.
Both models have the same body design as part of the brand’s desire to normalise 100% zero emissions electric cars.
Those who prefer regular engines can pick from turbo petrol or diesel.
Citroen is claiming best-in-class rear kneeroom for the C4, while extra-cushioned seats and suspension with Progressive Hydraulic Cushions give “unrivalled ride comfort”.
Citroen C4 and e-C4 range
The Citroen e-C4 pairs a 50kWh battery and a 136hp motor. The WLTP range is 217 miles.
It can use a 100kW rapid charger, boosting the battery from flat to 80 percent charge in 30 minutes.
A regular wall box will deliver 100 percent charge in seven hours 30 minutes.
PureTech petrol engines are offered with 100hp, 130hp or 130hp, BlueHDi diesel come in 110hp or 130hp guise.
Trim grades comprise Sense, Sense Plus, Shine and Shine Plus.
All feature LED headlights, 18-inch alloys, 10-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
Citroen fits a comprehensive safety pack including driver assist features. Other standard features include dual-zone climate control, electronic parking brake and rear parking sensors.
Sense Plus adds sat nav, rear parking camera and folding door mirrors.
Shine has dark-tint rear windows, a more advanced driver assist pack, keyless entry and heated steering wheel.
Shine Plus brings a premium sound system, leather and textile upholstery, wireless smartphone charging and an even more comprehensive Highway Driver Assist pack which uses camera and radar technology.
2021 Citroen C4 prices
Sense
PureTech 100: £20,990
BlueHDi 110: £22,740
Sense Plus
PureTech 130: £22,990
PureTech 130 auto: £24,390
BlueHDi 110: £23,840
BlueHDi 130 auto: £26,840
Shine
PureTech 130: £23,990
PureTech 130 auto: £25,390
PureTech 155 auto: £26,390
BlueHDi 110: £24,840
BlueHDi 130 auto: £27,040
Shine Plus
PureTech 130 auto: £26,590
PureTech 155 auto: £27,590
BlueHDi 130 auto: £28,240
2021 Citroen e-C4 prices
Sense Plus: £29,180
Shine: £30,130
Shine Plus: £31,330
All e-C4 prices include government Plug-in Car Grant
ALSO READ
Euro NCAP launches new Assisted Driving rating
2021 Mazda MX-30 prices, specs and launch date