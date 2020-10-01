2021 Citroen C4 and e-C4 prices, specs and launch date

The new Citroen C4 will cost from £20,990 when it arrives in early 2021 with the all-electric e-C4 priced from under £30k

Richard Aucock
2021 Citroen C4

The new 2021 Citroen C4 family hatch will cost from £20,990 and the all-electric Citroen e-C4 will be priced from £29,180 once the Plug-in Car Grant has been taken off.

Ordering for both versions is open now with deliveries due to begin in early 2021.

Citroen describes the new C4 and e-C4 as hatchbacks that carry SUV detailing. They replace the slow-selling (and quirky) C4 Cactus.

2021 Citroen e-C4

Both models have the same body design as part of the brand’s desire to normalise 100% zero emissions electric cars.

Those who prefer regular engines can pick from turbo petrol or diesel.

Citroen is claiming best-in-class rear kneeroom for the C4, while extra-cushioned seats and suspension with Progressive Hydraulic Cushions give “unrivalled ride comfort”.

Citroen C4 and e-C4 range

The Citroen e-C4 pairs a 50kWh battery and a 136hp motor. The WLTP range is 217 miles.

It can use a 100kW rapid charger, boosting the battery from flat to 80 percent charge in 30 minutes.

A regular wall box will deliver 100 percent charge in seven hours 30 minutes.

PureTech petrol engines are offered with 100hp, 130hp or 130hp, BlueHDi diesel come in 110hp or 130hp guise.

2021 Citroen C4

Trim grades comprise Sense, Sense Plus, Shine and Shine Plus.

All feature LED headlights, 18-inch alloys, 10-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Citroen fits a comprehensive safety pack including driver assist features. Other standard features include dual-zone climate control, electronic parking brake and rear parking sensors.

Sense Plus adds sat nav, rear parking camera and folding door mirrors.

Shine has dark-tint rear windows, a more advanced driver assist pack, keyless entry and heated steering wheel.

Shine Plus brings a premium sound system, leather and textile upholstery, wireless smartphone charging and an even more comprehensive Highway Driver Assist pack which uses camera and radar technology.

2021 Citroen C4 prices

Sense

PureTech 100: £20,990

BlueHDi 110: £22,740

Sense Plus

PureTech 130: £22,990

PureTech 130 auto: £24,390

BlueHDi 110: £23,840

BlueHDi 130 auto: £26,840

Shine

PureTech 130: £23,990

PureTech 130 auto: £25,390

PureTech 155 auto: £26,390

BlueHDi 110: £24,840

BlueHDi 130 auto: £27,040

Shine Plus

PureTech 130 auto: £26,590

PureTech 155 auto: £27,590

BlueHDi 130 auto: £28,240

2021 Citroen e-C4 prices

Sense Plus: £29,180

Shine: £30,130

Shine Plus: £31,330

All e-C4 prices include government Plug-in Car Grant

ALSO READ

Euro NCAP launches new Assisted Driving rating

2021 Mazda MX-30 prices, specs and launch date

Used car price rises have accelerated since lockdown lifted

Related Articles

Car News

Euro NCAP launches new Assisted Driving rating

Richard Aucock - 0
Thatcham Research and Euro NCAP have teamed up to introduce a new assessment that ranks assisted driving safety technology alongside traditional star ratings
Read more
Car News

DVLA launches online V5C log book service

Richard Aucock - 0
The time taken to receive a duplicate V5C vehicle log book has been cut from six weeks to five days thanks to a new online service from the DVLA
Read more
Car News

2021 Mazda MX-30 news, prices, specs and on-sale date

Richard Aucock - 0
The new all-electric Mazda MX-30 arrives in the UK in March 2021 with prices starting from £25,545 including the Plug-in Car Grant
Read more
Richard Aucockhttps://www.motoringresearch.com/
I'm director at Motoring Research. I run a bit, cycle a bit, have a huge love for the automotive industry.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest

Government withdraws warning to ‘avoid petrol stations’

Car News Richard Aucock - 0
The government has clarified advice that appeared to suggest motorists should avoid filling stations, garages and motorway services
Read more

2021 Mazda MX-30 news, prices, specs and on-sale date

Car News Richard Aucock - 0
The new all-electric Mazda MX-30 arrives in the UK in March 2021 with prices starting from £25,545 including the Plug-in Car Grant
Read more

Euro NCAP launches new Assisted Driving rating

Car News Richard Aucock - 0
Thatcham Research and Euro NCAP have teamed up to introduce a new assessment that ranks assisted driving safety technology alongside traditional star ratings
Read more

2021 Citroen C4 and e-C4 prices, specs and launch date

Car News Richard Aucock - 0
The new Citroen C4 will cost from £20,990 when it arrives in early 2021 with the all-electric e-C4 priced from under £30k
Read more

News

Ecotricity blames £6 charge on Mitsubishi Outlander PHEVs ‘clogging up’ network

Richard Aucock - 15
Renewable energy firm boss points finger at 'compromised car'
Read more

Revealed: The most trusted car brands in 2020

Ethan Jupp - 0
A new report has highlighted how much UK buyers trust car brands, as well as gender differences in what marques are most trusted
Read more

Elon Musk: Teslas could soon be protected by ‘Sentry Mode’

Ethan Jupp - 1
Elon Musk drops another update bomb on Twitter. This time, it's onboard surveillance for all recent Tesla cars in the form of 'Sentry Mode'
Read more

Features

Video: Prodrive’s amazing race and rally car collection

Tim Pitt - 2
Prodrive was the driving force behind Subaru's WRC success – and is now the official partner of Aston Martin Racing. Here are some of its greatest hits
Read more

Ant and Dec working on a new BBC car show

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
I'm a Celeb hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly – better known as Ant and Dec – have announced plans for a BBC Two TV show called Street Car Showdown.
Read more

Jaguar XE SV Project 8 blitzes the Nürburgring lap record

Richard Aucock - 0
It's the world's fastest four-door car... ever
Read more

Reviews

Car finance jargon explained: what you need to know

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
Bamboozled by balloon payments, confused by conditional sales or puzzled by part-exchange? Our car finance jargon buster has the answers.
Read more

What is Amazon Echo Auto and how does it add Alexa to your car?

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
Amazon Echo Auto is available to customers in the U.S. exclusively via invitation only. Here's what you need to know ahead of its general release.
Read more

How to make your car last longer

Motoring Research - 0
Helpful advice on how to make your car live longer, including basic maintenance, cleaning, rust-proofing and looking after the battery.
Read more

Advice

Why motorists should contest if charged by authorities for a road crash

admin - 0
Don’t simply accept steep bill for road repairs after an accident (says a claims company)
Read more

Why are diesel particulate filters a problem?

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 1
Replacing a diesel particulate filter (DPF) could cost more than the value of your car. Here, we look at the potential problems and how to avoid them.
Read more

How to save money on parking your car

Motoring Research - 0
From using a price comparison website to renting a driveway, our easy-to-follow advice will save you money on car parking.
Read more