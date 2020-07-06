MG ZS SUV updated for 2020, including new smartphone tech

The MG ZS SUV has been updated for 2020. This comes amid news that MG is celebrating its best ever June – despite the issues facing the new car market.

MG sold 2,025 cars last month, achieving a record market share of 1.4 percent. The company has 110 dealers in the UK and offers a range of value-driven cars, including the ZS EV electric car. Indeed, the ZS EV is currently the UK’s third highest selling electric car.

The standard ZS SUV is MG’s biggest seller in the UK. Power is sourced from a 1.0-litre turbocharged engine mated to a manual gearbox. An automatic transmission will be available later this year.

There are just two trim levels: Excite and Exclusive. Monthly PCP deals start from £179 for the Excite and £199 for the Exclusive.

For 2020, MG has tweaked the exterior styling, improved the interior quality and design, and added a front armrest. Both trim levels get LED headlights, a 10.1-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and electric folding mirrors as standard.

The Exclusive model boasts blind-spot monitoring, a rear-view camera, electrically adjustable driver’s seat and even a fully digital instrument panel. Excellent spec, especially when you consider the price and the seven-year warranty.

Opt for the Excite model and you’ll pay just £15,495, which is roughly the same price as an entry-level Ford Fiesta.

MG ZS ‘to the next level’

Daniel Gregorious, head of sales and marketing at MG Motor said: “New MG ZS is a fantastic evolution of our most successful car to date. With an exciting new look, great new technology and a quality new interior, new MG ZS takes our B-SUV to the next level.

“The fact that we’ve managed to do all this and still enhance the value proposition is staggering, and I would like to pay tribute to everyone within our business who worked so hard to make it possible. We know that existing MG customers will want to visit our showrooms to find out more, and new customers will be attracted by this great new package.”

The refreshed MG ZS is on sale now with a zero percent finance deal.

