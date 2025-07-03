New Alpine A290 Rallye electric hot hatch is ready to race

Alpine has revealed its first electric car designed for use in customer motorsport. The new A290 Rallye elevates the electric hot hatchback to a new level, and will be built by the French marque’s competition department in Dieppe.

Built to meet current rallying regulations, the A290 Rallye will initially be offered for use in a single-model challenge series in France.

However, Alpine says the car is eligible to enter other local rally competitions, allowing amateur teams to explore its electric potential.

An authentic EV rally car

The Rallye retains the same 220hp electric motor as the regular A290 road car, but comes with a ZF limited-slip differential to help channel torque to the front wheels.

ALP Racing shock absorbers give the Rallye a lower stance on 18-inch Evo Corse alloy wheels. Michelin Pilot Sport tyres are also fitted as standard.

The brakes are upgraded, with six-piston monoblock front calipers gripping 350mm discs. There is also a hydraulic handbrake, intended to let the A290 Rallye slide around the tightest of hairpins.

Alpine says the A290 Rallye will use a ‘new innovative system’ to emit a sound that correlates with the car’s speed, noting that ‘noise is an integral part’ of the rallying experience.

Dynamic debut at Goodwood

For safety, the A290 Rallye has a welded-in roll cage, along with Sabelt bucket seats. There is also a roof vent to keep the driver and co-driver cool.

Prices for an assembled and painted A290 Rallye will start from €59,990 (£51,930) excluding VAT.

For those taking part in dedicated Alpine events, a special section of the rally paddock will be made available, with dedicated charging stations for the Rallye’s 52kWh battery. Alpine aims to use environmentally friendly charging where possible.

The A290 Rallye will make its dynamic debut at next week’s 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed, which takes place from 10-13 July. As part of the event, Alpine will also celebrate its 70th anniversary with special displays of new and classic models.

