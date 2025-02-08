Abarth slashes price of new 600e to beat electric car road tax

The most powerful road-going Abarth to date has just received a hefty discount. Following the start of sales in late 2024, Abarth has slashed £2,100 from the list price of a limited-edition 600e Scorpionissima.

Originally priced at £41,975, the reduction means the fully electric compact SUV now weighs in at £39,875.

Along with saving customers money on purchasing a 600e Scorpionissima, the move also brings an extra benefit when it comes to vehicle excise duty (VED) – better known as road tax.

Taxing times ahead

From 1 April 2025, VED will be applicable to electric vehicles, with most existing EV owners required to pay the standard rate of £195 per year.

More significantly, newly registered electric cars will also fall within the reach of VED. This means vehicles costing more than £40,000 are liable for the additional ‘expensive car supplement’.

This supplement could cost owners an extra £425 on top of the standard £195, meaning a total annual VED bill of £620. This would be due for the first five years of ownership, starting from the second year.

As a result, Abarth’s cost-cutting tactics for the 600e Scorpionissima see it dip below the £40,000 barrier, potentially saving owners up to £2,125 in tax.

Dipping below the threshold

Giuseppe Cava, UK managing director for Fiat and Abarth, said: “Recognising that our top-of-the-range Abarth 600e Scorpionissima would have attracted the expensive car supplement coming in April, we’ve made the decision to reduce the price of the car and protect our customers from this tax rise.”

Sold in a choice of Acid Green or the exclusive Hypnotic Purple paint colour (both shown above), the Abarth 600e Scorpionissima offers a motor output of 280hp.

This Abarth record-setting level of horsepower allows it to accelerate from 0-62mph in just 5.9 seconds. A limited-slip differential, uprated Alcon brakes and performance EV tyres are all part of the package.

Abarth also sells the 600e in standard form with 240hp. Prices for this entry-level model start at £36,975.

ALSO READ:

2009 Brawn F1 GP car owned by Jenson Button heads to auction

MOT testers could photograph your car to stop ‘ghost MOT’ fraud

Vauxhall owners get free EV on-street charging this month