Vauxhall EV owners get free on-street charging this month

The month-long promotion will give owners of electric Vauxhall cars free access to the Jolt charging network in north London.

John Redfern
John Redfern
Vauxhall On-Street Free Charging

Owners of electric Vauxhall cars will be able to use on-street charging for free in London this month.

Between 3 February and 2 March 2025, drivers with a battery-powered Vauxhall car or van can plug into the Jolt network without having to pay.

The partnership between Vauxhall and Jolt is part of the car company’s ‘Electric Streets of Britain’ initiative. Its aim is to solve the challenge of EV ownership for the 40 percent of UK drivers without off-street parking

There is a slight catch to the generous offer, though. At present, Jolt’s network of charging devices only covers a relatively small area of north-west London.

Free charging, with conditions

Vauxhall On-Street Free Charging

For those who live in the area, or are passing through in their electric Vauxhall, access to the Jolt network is available via a smartphone app.

Once installed, drivers simply need to add the registration number of their Vauxhall EV. Jolt will then apply free charging to that vehicle when plugged in at any of the network’s 40 devices. 

During the month-long promotional period, all Jolt chargers will feature prominent Vauxhall branding on their built-in digital advertising boards.

Drivers of all other car brands can currently receive 7kWh of free charging from a Jolt on-street device, typically equivalent to around 30 miles of battery range. After this, the cost of charging is 35p per kWh.

Improving access to on-street charging

Vauxhall On-Street Free Charging

Since launch in 2023, the Vauxhall Electric Streets campaign has seen 15,000 people register their interest in having on-street chargers installed near them. 

The company is using this data to produce a ‘heat map’ of locations with the largest demand for EV charging provision. This information can then be shared with local authorities

Phil Douglass, marketing director at Vauxhall, said: “Access to on-street charging continues to be a hot topic to ensure the UK can continue along its electrification journey. In partnership with Jolt, Vauxhall is continuing to support electric vehicle drivers, offering free charging for any Vauxhall electric vehicle customer visiting a Jolt unit. 

“We’re committed to electrifying Britain and look forward to seeing even more innovative on-street charging solutions for drivers to make their day-to-day journeys.”

ALSO READ:

Government will spend £65 million to grow EV charging network

Hydrogen-powered Vauxhall Movano van to cost from £66,450

Your EV questions answered on Motoring Electric

Related Articles

John Redfern
John Redfern
U.S. Editor with a love of all things Americana. Woodgrain-clad station wagons and ridiculous muscle cars a speciality.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest news

MOT testers could photograph your car to stop ‘ghost MOT’ fraud

John Redfern - 0
The DVSA is taking photographs of cars undergoing MOT tests to help prevent fraud and reduce the risk of errors.

Aston Martin Valkyrie is ready to battle for victory at Le Mans

John Redfern - 0
The Aston Martin Valkyrie hypercar will be entered in both the World Endurance Championship and IMSA Sportscar Championship.

Audi ditches confusing naming strategy for new cars

John Redfern - 0
Audi had planned to split model numbers between its combustion and electric vehicles, but has now abandoned the idea.

What are green number plates and which cars can use them?

Motoring Research team - 0
An increasing number of cars are fitted with registration plates with a green flash. We explain the rules around green number plates.