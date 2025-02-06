MOT testers could photograph your car to stop ‘ghost MOT’ fraud

The DVSA is taking photographs of cars undergoing MOT tests to help prevent fraud and reduce the risk of errors.

John Redfern
John Redfern
Fighting MOT Fraud and Errors

The Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) has revealed more information about its plans to reduce MOT test fraud.

One of the trial measures is to photograph the vehicle being tested. The aim is to reduce the possibility of ‘ghost MOTs’ being generated, along with preventing genuine mistakes. 

A ghost MOT occurs when a pass certificate is generated for a vehicle that has never actually been tested. According to the DVSA, this now accounts for 80 percent of all fraudulent MOT certificates issued.

Busting ghost MOTs

Fighting MOT Fraud and Errors

With ghost MOTs being such a major issue for the DVSA, the agency is focusing its attention on this problem in particular.

The DVSA initially began small-scale trials with MOT testers taking photographs of vehicle number plates. However, the agency has now moved to asking testers to photograph the complete vehicle when in the testing bay.

As part of this, the DVSA will interpret data captured in the image file, such as the location and vehicle type, and then reference it against the MOT certificate issued.  

To extend the testing of this process, the DVSA is expanding it to a prototype phase, and asking more MOT testers to volunteer to take part.

Snapping away at fraud

Fighting MOT Fraud and Errors

MOT testers can sign up to take part in further testing. If they meet the requirements, this will give them access to the prototype part of the MOT testing system.

Garage staff will be asked to photograph the vehicle after they have entered its number plate or VIN. Although the main test is completed on a standalone computer, testers will need to use a smartphone or tablet to take the photo.

The DVSA will then be able to match the photograph against the MOT test entered into its database, ensuring that the vehicle being tested was physically present at the location.

Both authorised MOT examiners and DVSA staff will be able to access the photographs taken. They will use these to focus attention on the small number of garages not adhering to the rules. 

ALSO READ:

Government will spend £65 million to grow EV charging network

What are green number plates and which cars can use them?

How to claim compensation for pothole damage to your car

Related Articles

John Redfern
John Redfern
U.S. Editor with a love of all things Americana. Woodgrain-clad station wagons and ridiculous muscle cars a speciality.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest news

Vauxhall EV owners get free on-street charging this month

John Redfern - 0
The month-long promotion will give owners of electric Vauxhall cars free access to the Jolt charging network in north London.

Aston Martin Valkyrie is ready to battle for victory at Le Mans

John Redfern - 0
The Aston Martin Valkyrie hypercar will be entered in both the World Endurance Championship and IMSA Sportscar Championship.

Audi ditches confusing naming strategy for new cars

John Redfern - 0
Audi had planned to split model numbers between its combustion and electric vehicles, but has now abandoned the idea.

What are green number plates and which cars can use them?

Motoring Research team - 0
An increasing number of cars are fitted with registration plates with a green flash. We explain the rules around green number plates.