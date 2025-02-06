MOT testers could photograph your car to stop ‘ghost MOT’ fraud

The Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) has revealed more information about its plans to reduce MOT test fraud.

One of the trial measures is to photograph the vehicle being tested. The aim is to reduce the possibility of ‘ghost MOTs’ being generated, along with preventing genuine mistakes.

A ghost MOT occurs when a pass certificate is generated for a vehicle that has never actually been tested. According to the DVSA, this now accounts for 80 percent of all fraudulent MOT certificates issued.

Busting ghost MOTs

With ghost MOTs being such a major issue for the DVSA, the agency is focusing its attention on this problem in particular.

The DVSA initially began small-scale trials with MOT testers taking photographs of vehicle number plates. However, the agency has now moved to asking testers to photograph the complete vehicle when in the testing bay.

As part of this, the DVSA will interpret data captured in the image file, such as the location and vehicle type, and then reference it against the MOT certificate issued.

To extend the testing of this process, the DVSA is expanding it to a prototype phase, and asking more MOT testers to volunteer to take part.

Snapping away at fraud

MOT testers can sign up to take part in further testing. If they meet the requirements, this will give them access to the prototype part of the MOT testing system.

Garage staff will be asked to photograph the vehicle after they have entered its number plate or VIN. Although the main test is completed on a standalone computer, testers will need to use a smartphone or tablet to take the photo.

The DVSA will then be able to match the photograph against the MOT test entered into its database, ensuring that the vehicle being tested was physically present at the location.

Both authorised MOT examiners and DVSA staff will be able to access the photographs taken. They will use these to focus attention on the small number of garages not adhering to the rules.

