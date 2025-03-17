Ciao, Abarth 600e: hot Italian SUV arrives in the UK

After almost a year of waiting, the Abarth 600e electric SUV has finally arrived in UK dealerships.

The most powerful production car in the Italian marque’s long history, the new 600e is also Abarth’s second fully electric vehicle.

In limited edition Scorpionissima trim – as pictured here – the Abarth 600e uses a 280hp electric motor. The standard model delivers 240hp.

The Scorpionissima can accelerate from 0-62mph in 5.9 seconds, while the regular 600e requires 6.2 seconds for the same sprint. Both cars have a top speed of 124mph.

No sting in the tail

Despite the strong performance available, the 600e is capable of covering up to 207 miles when fully charged.

Earlier this year, Abarth announced the 600e would receive a price cut before it even went on sale. The company slashed £2,100 from the list price of the 600e Scorpionissima, bringing it down from £41,975 to £39,875.

This saving means the Abarth 600e Scorpionissima avoids the ‘expensive car supplement’ for vehicle excise duty (VED – also known as road tax).

Those buying a new 600e Scorpionissima will therefore only pay VED of £195 a year, instead of being stung for £620 during the first five years of ownership.

Making a statement

Standard specification for the Abarth 600e includes performance upgrades such as Alcon brakes, a JKET Torsen mechanical limited-slip differential and suspension tuned by Stellantis Motorsport.

Big-bolstered Sabelt seats are found inside, along with a 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen that offers dedicated performance pages. A two-spoke steering wheel with a flat bottom is fitted, too.

The Abarth 600e comes in a selection of bold paint colours, including Acid Green, Antidote White, Shock Orange and Venom Black.

Going for the flagship Scorpionissima means a choice between Acid Green or the exclusive Hypnotic Purple.

ALSO READ:

Renault 5 Turbo 3E blasts back as outrageous ‘mini supercar’

Meet the Longbow: a new British-built electric sports car

Renault 5 Turbo 3E blasts back as outrageous ‘mini supercar’