Volkswagen Polo named Best Car of the Half-Century

The Volkswagen Polo has been named the ‘Best Car of the Half-Century’, ahead of this year’s British Motor Show.

Volkswagen’s perennially popular supermini received the award in honour of its 50th anniversary, presented as part of the Best Cars of the Year awards.

Judged by a panel of automotive experts, including car designers, broadcasters and engineers, the Polo was honoured for its five decades of success.

The larger Volkswagen Golf, which celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2024, received the same honour at last year’s Best Cars of the Year ceremony.

Start of a supermini dynasty

Launched at the 1975 Geneva Motor Show, the Volkswagen Polo went on sale for British buyers the following year.

Intended as a partial replacement for the aged Beetle in the Volkswagen range, the original Polo was a badge-engineered version of the Audi 50.

This meant sharp styling by Marcello Gandini at Bertone, combined with a practical three-door design and a front-wheel-drive layout.

The first-generation Polo shifted more than 1.1 million examples across the globe, establishing itself as one of Volkswagen’s best-selling models.

Five decades of credibility

Now into its sixth generation, and with more than 20 million examples sold, the Polo has cemented itself as a supermini icon. It suitably impressed the judges of the Best Cars of the Year – The New Car World Championships, including awards founder Mike Rutherford.

“It’s the most consistently credible supermini of the past 50 years and has repeatedly hit the sweet spot in terms of understated design, overall dimensions, build quality, competitive retail pricing, efficiency and low standing and running costs,” said Rutherford. “The Polo is also super strong on overall affordability, durability and longevity.”

“It’s fair to say that since the birth of the Mk1 version in 1975, it has grown in size, stature, quality and market relevance. No longer is the Polo a basic supermini to be driven on tight, slow streets in busy towns and cities across the world. At more than four metres long in its current Mk6 guise, it’s more of a small, credible, borderline premium family hatchback.”

The Volkswagen Polo will be one of the stars of the 2025 British Motor Show. The event starts on Friday 15 August at the Farnborough International Exhibition and Conference Centre.

ALSO READ:

VW Polo Edition 50 celebrates five decades with extra equipment

We tell the full story of the Volkswagen Polo

Driving the original Beetle – plus 3 very different classic Volkswagens