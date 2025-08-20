Toyota bZ4X electric SUV prices cut to £36,995

Toyota bZ4X prices have been cut by a whopping £6,000, meaning the range now starts from £36,995.

Notably, this takes it below the £37,000 Electric Car Grant (ECG) barrier – even though the bZ4X, which is built in Japan, hasn’t yet been accepted into the government grant.

Toyota’s move could indicate it is eager for the electric family SUV to qualify for the grant, which gives a saving of either £1,500 or £3,750.

Cannily, only the entry-level Toyota bZ4X Pure has had a price cut to under £37k – but, if it is accepted, all versions currently on sale will benefit from a saving.

The Toyota bZ4X Motion costs £46,025 and the Vision costs £49,910. All share the same 71.4kWh battery and 204hp front-wheel drive electric motor.

Nissan earlier used the same ‘loophole’ to ensure almost the entire range of Ariya electric SUVs benefit from the £1,500 Level 2 ECG – even though only one of them costs under £37k.

Government rules for the ECG include a sustainability focus on production location, with ‘greener’ countries being prioritised.

The fact Nissan’s Japanese-built Ariya has been included in the ECG indicates the Japanese-built bZ4X is likely to qualify too.

Toyota bZ4X Electrified Savings

Toyota has also introduced a range of ‘Electrified Savings’ across its full range of hybrids, plug-in hybrids and full electric models.

This mirrors Electric Car Grant savings, but notably brings those hybrids and plug-in hybrids into the mix too. The ECG is restricted only to electric cars.

Savings will be available at Toyota dealers until 30 September.

In a further interesting move, the only model to benefit from the full £3,750 Toyota saving is the bZ4X EV. The discount is valid on Pure, Motion and Vision models – which could take the price of the entry-level model down even further, to just £33,245.

This is £255 less than the recent Nissan Ariya special offer price.

Toyota Electrified Savings

Toyota Yaris: £1,000 saving

Toyota Yaris Cross: £1,500 saving

Toyota Corolla: £1,500 saving

Toyota C-HR hybrid and plug-in hybrid: £1,500 saving

Toyota RAV4 plug-in hybrid: £1,500 saving

Toyota Prius: £1,500 saving

Toyota bZ4X: £3,750 saving

