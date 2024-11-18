Uber drivers offered big discounts on electric Toyota bZ4X

More than 1,000 examples of the electric Toyota bZ4X SUV have been sold through the Uber Driver Scheme in just 10 weeks.

Toyota bZ4X Uber Drivers Scheme

The Toyota bZ4X electric SUV is proving a huge hit with Uber drivers, thanks to a new partnership between the two companies. 

Launched 10 weeks ago, the Uber Driver Scheme has already seen more than 1,000 examples of the bZ4X purchased by drivers for the app-based taxi service.

In addition, Toyota has amassed more than 75,000 unique visits to its dedicated new Uber Driver Scheme website, demonstrating the level of interest in the car.

Zero percent finance on a bZ4X

Toyota bZ4X Uber Drivers Scheme

Toyota has developed a new vehicle financing scheme that is tailored specifically tailored to Uber owner-drivers. 

They can use Toyota or Lexus Hire Purchase finance options with zero percent APR representative, and for a contract duration of up to 60 months. 

The dedicated Toyota Uber Driver Scheme website includes a step-by-step guide to the finance process, along with details of all the company’s vehicle options.

However, there is a particular focus on promoting the bZ4X electric SUV, with Uber providing additional support for drivers who choose it.

Up to 10 years of warranty cover

Toyota bZ4X Uber Drivers Scheme

The Toyota bZ4X is available with a choice of two electric powertrains. The front-wheel-drive model offers an official, fully charged range of 317 miles.

A standard Toyota warranty sees the bZ4X covered for up to 10 years or 100,000 miles (dependent on annual servicing at a Toyota dealer). The lithium-ion battery has its own separate cover, and is guaranteed to retain at least 70 percent of its capacity for 10 years or 620,000 miles.

Neil Broad, general manager at Toyota Fleet Services, said: “The response to our new programme with Uber has been exceptional. We have a well-established, successful relationship with Uber, both here in the UK and globally, and we share a commitment to providing mobility for all. With our new Uber Driver Scheme, we are helping Uber progress its ambition to become a 100 percent electric vehicle business.”

