Ford Focus saloon will race in BTCC for 2026

The NAPA Racing UK team will field a saloon version of the Ford Focus in the 2026 British Touring Car Championship (BTCC).

Having used the fourth-generation Focus in hatchback guise for five seasons of BTCC racing, the NAPA team has switched to the four-door model.

Although the front of the saloon is identical to the Focus hatchback, and it shares the same wheelbase, the booted rear end should boost the car’s performance.

Having a longer tail will reduce drag, aiding the car’s top speed. The saloon body shell is also said to be lighter than the hatchback.

NAPA Racing UK considered several different cars for its 2026 BTCC campaign, but elected to stick with Ford thanks to changes in the rules.

A wider range of cars in BTCC

Last year, the BTCC announced new technical regulations, aimed at allowing race teams to choose from a wider range of vehicles.

Previously, teams could only field cars sold in the UK, but this has been broadened to cover the vehicle brand only. It means that, although this fourth-generation Focus saloon was never offered in the UK, it can be eligible for racing as the Ford brand sells vehicles here.

Notably, Ford ceased production of the entire Focus range at the end of 2025.

The BTCC initially intended to bring the new rules into force for the 2027 season. However, the revised homologation requirements were brought forward by a year, following unanimous approval by race teams and organisers.

Declining sales of traditional hatchback and saloon models, in the face of continuing SUV market dominance, prompted the BTCC organisers to take action.

The return of saloon car racing?

Saloon cars were omnipresent throughout the 1990s in BTCC racing, being most associated with the ‘glory days’ of the Supertouring era. As manufacturers have pivoted to SUVs, four-door models have disappeared from many ranges.

The 2026 BTCC grid will feature four different saloon cars, however. In addition to the Ford Focus, the BMW 330i M Sport, Mercedes-AMG A35, and Audi A3 will all be represented in four-door format.

Speaking at the new Focus saloon’s debut, Antonio Carrozza, lead engineer at NAPA Racing UK, said: “This is an exciting time for the entire team. It was a lengthy process to come to this decision, such were the options we had, but we feel like the saloon version of the Focus is the way to go.

“The ultimate goal is to reduce aerodynamic drag. We highlighted that as an area we wanted to address last season, and this move to a different shape allows us to do just that. There are many elements that remain the same; however, there will be some fine-tuning required.”

Following pre-season testing at Croft and Brands Hatch, the new Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship will commence at Donington Park circuit on the 18th and 19th of April 2026.

