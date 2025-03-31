Nic Hamilton makes an inspiring return to the BTCC

British racing driver Nic Hamilton has announced his return to the British Touring Car Championship (BTCC) for the 2025 season.

The younger half-brother of seven-time Formula One World Champion Sir Lewis Hamiton, Nic Hamilton last raced in the BTCC in 2023.

Although Hamilton had to step away from the BTCC mid-way through the 2023 season, he did achieve a career-best sixth-place finish.

After 20 months away, Hamilton is now back on the BTCC grid – and with even greater motivation than before.

A platform for inclusivity

Hamilton is the only driver in the history of BTCC to compete with cerebral palsy. His Cupra Leon racing car is specially adapted for his disability.

Hoping to use his position as a racing driver to inspire others, Hamilton invited children from the We Are Beams charity to Brands Hatch for his season launch.

“There is a place in motorsport for disabled people to feel valued and accepted in multiple roles within the sport. I want to open people’s eyes to that,” said Hamilton.

“I want to continue to prove that motorsport is for everyone and that racing can be a platform for opportunity and inclusivity. Un-Limited Motorsport and my partners believe in what I stand for, my talent and my purpose. If I can be accepted, then so can others with a disability.”

Moving forwards together

Hamilton becomes the latest driver to join the Un-Limited Motorsport team, driving alongside Dexter Patterson and Max Hall.

Founded in 2024 as a single-car team, Un-Limited Motorsport has undergone a rapid expansion. It will now accommodate three drivers for the 2025 season.

Team owner Bob Sharpless said: “It’s fantastic to have Nic Hamilton join Un-Limited Motorsport. He’s hugely determined to get back on the BTCC grid, and I’m proud that we could make it happen.

“Nic is not just an incredibly well-known driver – he’s an inspiration worldwide. The fact that he’s put his trust in our team speaks volumes about how far we’ve come in such a short time. We’re excited to support him on this journey and can’t wait to see what we achieve together.”

The 2025 BTCC season begins on Saturday 26 April, with the opening rounds taking place at Donington Park.

