Limited edition BMW M2 CS debuts with 530hp and £87k price tag

BMW has stretched the potential of its compact M2 coupe with the launch of a limited edition CS version.

The BMW M2 CS offers a substantial power boost for the rear-wheel-drive machine, along with extensive use of carbon fibre to reduce weight.

The CS also gains a host of bespoke styling details, most notably a wild ducktail rear spoiler and a set of beautiful forged alloy wheels.

Set to be priced from £86,800 in the UK, BMW dealerships are already accepting orders for what could be one of the best M cars made to date.

Pushing the limits of M power

BMW treated the regular M2 coupe to a host of upgrades last year. These included tuning its 3.0-litre turbocharged straight-six to produce 480hp.

For the second-generation M2 CS, this total climbs to 530hp – the same as the larger BMW M4 Competition. Maximum torque has also increased, now rated at 479lb ft.

A bespoke exhaust system is added to the M2 CS, with a lightweight titanium M Performance exhaust available as an option.

An eight-speed paddle-shift transmission is standard, sending power to the rear wheels only. Model-specific tuning for the M Sport differential assists with a 0-62mph time of 3.8 seconds. The top speed of the M3 CS is limited to 188mph.

Ready to hit the racetrack

The suspension of the CS is lowered by 8mm compared to the regular M2, and its brakes now come with red calipers. Track-ready carbon ceramic discs can be specified at extra cost.

Carbon fibre is used for the car’s roof and distinctive ducktail spoiler. The mirror caps and prominent rear diffuser are also made from the material, contributing to a 30kg weight saving over the standard M2.

The forged alloy wheels are finished exclusively in matte Gold Bronze, and come with track-biased tyres as standard. Stickier ‘ultra-track tyres’ are also available for those planning to use their CS on a race circuit.

Buyers get a choice of four exterior paint colours for the M2 CS: Sapphire Black metallic, M Brooklyn Grey metallic, M Portimao Blue metallic and BMW Individual Velvet Blue metallic.

Arriving in the UK this summer

The carbon fibre theme continues inside the M2 CS, including for the entire centre console.

More carbon fibre is used for the electrically adjustable sports seats, which feature an illuminated ‘CS’ logo on their integrated headrests.

A heated M steering wheel is clad in Alcantara, and has a red centre marker at the 12 o’clock position, along with a pair of configurable red M buttons.

BMW will build the M2 CS in limited numbers, with production taking place at the San Luis Potosí factory in Mexico. The first customer deliveries should reach the UK in late summer 2025.

ALSO READ:

The breadvan is back! New BMW V8 Speedtop revealed

BMW M5 2025 review

BMW 128ti 2024 review