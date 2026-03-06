BMW M2 gets racing-inspired M Performance aero styling kit

BMW M2 owners with a penchant for track days can now add a motorsport-inspired bodykit to their cars.

The rear-wheel-drive M2 coupe has become a firm favourite with circuit-driving enthusiasts. Now, BMW wants to make the car even more capable on-track.

Enter the M Performance Kit, which BMW says is directly influenced by the M4 GT3 and GT4 racing cars – notably its huge adjustable rear spoiler.

BMW used its wind tunnel to refine the various components of the sports coupe’s new bodykit. They were also tested on-track with help from BMW M test engineer, Jörg Weidinger.

The result is a package of aerodynamic add-ons and suspension upgrades that BMW says give the M2 ‘even sharper performance on the race track’.

Prepare to engage Race Mode

A single-piece front splitter jutting from beneath the M2’s bumper is the starting point for the M Performance Kit. This can be manually adjusted to increase downforce, aided by new canards attached to the front bumper.

There is also a dedicated scoop for the engine oil cooler, designed to ensure temperatures remain under control during even the most demanding track day.

However, the pièce de résistance of the M Performance Kit is the new adjustable rear spoiler, which looks like it has been lifted straight from one of BMW’s racing cars.

Using a modern swan-neck design to attach to the boot, the spoiler can be angled depending on the level of downforce required. It also incorporates a brake light.

Putting the spoiler into ‘Race Mode’ sees it extend backwards by 50mm. Only the retracted ‘Street Mode’ position complies with German Road Traffic Licensing Regulations (StVZO).

Ready to hit the track this summer

Beyond the aerodynamic upgrades, BMW also offers four-way adjustable coilover suspension as part of the M Performance Kit. Lowering the M2 by up to 20mm, BMW says this is the first ‘special motorsport damper system to also be road-legal’.

The suspension has been optimised to work with track-focused tyres – already available as an option for M2 customers.

Able to be retro-fitted to existing, G87-generation BMW M2 models, the M Performance Kit is available to order in Germany now, with the first deliveries expected in July. Factory-approved fun does not come cheap, however, with a cost of €23,500 plus taxes (equivalent to £24,500 with VAT),

Official UK prices and availability have yet to be confirmed. Given how much British enthusiasts enjoy a track day, though, we fully expect to see the M Performance Kit offered here soon.

Separately, BMW has also developed a new M Performance exhaust system for the 530hp M2 CS, priced at €8,342.50 (£8,700 with VAT).

