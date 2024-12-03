Don’t like Jaguar’s new EV? You could buy the Austin Powers ‘Shaguar’ instead

One of the most recognisable movie cars of the 1990s, the infamous 'Shaguar' from Austin Powers will be sold in January 2025.

Jaguar has been making the headlines with a radical new concept car that points towards its electric future. 

Whatever your views on Jaguar’s dramatic reinvention and rebrand, the appeal of classic models such as the E-Type is undimmed. 

This example is perhaps the most famous Jaguar E-Type of all, having starred in all three of the Austin Powers films. 

It could also be yours very soon, as the infamous ‘Shaguar’ will be sold by Mecum Auctions as part of its Kissimmee sale in Florida.

It’s got the Powers

Austin Powers Jaguar Auction

Austin Powers director Jay Roach and starring actor Mike Myers knew they needed a British car for the spoof spy movie. However, the duo were unsure of which model to choose. 

Ray Claridge, owner of Cinema Vehicle Services, and Josh Hancock, owner of Joshcar, helped narrow down the search to this particular Jaguar

Built in December 1967, the E-Type 4.2 left the Jaguar factory wearing Opalescent Silver Blue paintwork, combined with a blue convertible top and dark blue interior.

It is worth noting that the iconic Union Jack exterior now worn by the E-Type is not a simple wrap, but a bespoke painted livery. A ‘Shaguar’ badge on the boot lid provided the finishing touch.

Groovy, baby!

Austin Powers Jaguar Auction

Forget any ideas of this being just another replica or promotional studio prop. Mecum Auctions confirms it was the only car used during filming, making its debut in 1997’s Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery.

The E-Type then appeared in the two subsequent parts of the comedy trilogy, with Mike Myers behind the wheel each time. 

A further outing came in the music video for Madonna’s Beautiful Stranger single in 1999. 

Following its life on the big screen, the Jaguar became part of a private collection. However, it was loaned to Jaguar Land Rover on several occasions, allowing the company to use it for promotional events.

“For… $1 million dollars!”

Austin Powers Jaguar Auction

Jaguar Land Rover was responsible for much of this particular E-Type’s restoration during the 2000s. More recently, the 4.2-litre engine has been subject to a comprehensive mechanical update. 

Included among the paperwork supplied with the car are letters of authenticity from Josh Hancock and Ray Claridge. The latter was responsible for maintaining the E-Type during its years on-screen, adding to the Jag’s provenance. 

The Jaguar will cross the block on Saturday 18 December 2025, as part of Mecum Auction’s huge Kissimmee sale. No guide price has been given, but it should be less than the $1 million dollars demanded by Austin’s nemesis, Dr. Evil.

