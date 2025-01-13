Tesla sales overtake Audi for first time

Tesla global new car sales surged past Audi for the first time in 2024, despite the American electric car brand delivering fewer cars than expected.

With 1.79 million vehicles sold in 2024, Tesla deliveries declined one percent versus 2023.

However, Audi sales fell by a much greater amount, reports Bloomberg. A 12 percent decline saw the German company register 1.67 million vehicles last year.

Audi sales down worldwide

Audi sales fell in key markets including Germany, China and North America. Sales of electric Audis also fell by eight percent, to around 164,000 vehicles.

Audi electric car sales decreased by an eye-watering 33 percent in Germany. In the UK, meanwhile, overall Audi registrations fell by 11 percent.

Audi blamed challenging economic conditions, an intense market environment and limited availability of parts.

CEO Gernot Dollner said 2024 was “part of a transitional phase as we move towards our new product portfolio. Customers can look forward to numerous new plug-in hybrids as well”.

Tesla Model Y is best-selling EV

The Tesla Model Y continues to be one of the world’s best-selling cars, as well as the best-selling electric car of all.

The company hopes to further assert its position in 2025 with the launch of a heavily-revised Model Y, codenamed Juniper.

Meanwhile, in the premium car league, BMW remains the world’s best-selling luxury brand, with 2.2 million deliveries.

BMW also delivered nearly 370,000 electric cars, an 11.6 percent improvement and more than double the EV deliveries of Audi.

