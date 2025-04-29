New Kia PV5 electric van is stylish, clever and great value

The exciting new Kia PV5 electric van has been shown for the first time in the UK. The PV5 is the first in a whole range of EV vans from the popular Korean car firm.

Stealing the headlines at the 2025 CV Show in Birmingham following its global reveal, the new Kia PV5 will be available for pre-orders next month. The first vehicles are expected in the UK by the end of the year.

And the new Kia PV5 Cargo has certainly caused a stir in terms of pricing, with the entry-level version costing from just £27,645 + VAT.

What’s more, the new Kia PV5 Cargo qualifies for the government’s Plug-in Van Grant, which will save owners a further £5,000. This takes the price down to just £22,645 + VAT.

For comparison, the cheapest diesel-powered Ford Transit Custom – Britain’s best-selling van – is almost £10,000 more.

These prices mean the new Kia PV5 Cargo costs less than other small electric vans such as the Vauxhall Combo Electric – and significantly less than arguably its direct rival: the Volkswagen ID.Buzz Cargo. Prices for the Volkswagen ID.Buzz Cargo, before the Plug-in Van Grant, start from £36,380 + VAT.

The new Kia PV5 Cargo also has a head-turning design that is more than a match for the retro-modern VW. Indeed, Kia bosses believe this will be one of the new van’s strongest selling points.

What is the Kia PV5?

The Kia PV5 Cargo is classified as a small van, sitting below the medium-sized Ford Transit Custom in terms of size.

The Kia isn’t that much smaller though, measuring 4,695mm long. A height of 1,923mm also makes it appear more like a ‘proper’ van than rivals such as the Vauxhall Combo Electric.

At launch, it will be offered with a 51.5kWh standard-range battery or a 71.2kWh long-range option. There is a £2,500 price walk between the two batteries. The charging point is found in the van’s nose.

The new Kia PV5 Cargo standard range has a 121hp electric motor, which drives the front wheels. The long range has a beefier 163hp motor, again driving the front wheels. Both have a gearshifter mounted on the steering column.

The new Kia PV5 Cargo uses an architecture called E-GMP.S. This is a commercial version of the acclaimed platform that underpins the World Car Award-winning Kia EV9 and Hyundai Ioniq 5.

Crucially, it is a dedicated EV architecture, so is able to offer a best-in-class cargo load height of 419mm at the rear.

In launch L2/H1 configuration, the Kia PV5 Cargo has a cargo volume of 4.4 cubic metres, so can easily accommodate two Euro-pallets.

For comparison, the Ford Transit Custom has a cargo volume from 5.4 cubic metres – and the Volkswagen ID.Buzz Cargo starts at 3.9 cubic metres.

All new Kia PV5s have a sliding nearside rear side door. An additional sliding offside rear side door is available as an option (it costs £355 plus VAT). A split rear door opening with detatchable hinges is standard.

Kia will also offer a range of accessories including racking, flooring and additional security features.

What is the EV range of the Kia PV5 Cargo?

The Kia PV5 Cargo has a 181-mile range with the standard battery, and 247 miles with the long-range battery. Both boast 150kW rapid charge capability, taking them from 10-80 per cent in under 30 minutes.

Kia expects launch customers to mainly be small businesses, who generally cover shorter daily distances than national fleets, so this range should not be a hindrance.

As for payload, the Kia PV5 Cargo has a 790kg limit with the standard battery, or 690kg with the long-range battery.

A version with a payload of over 800kg will follow – along with an L2/H2 version with a 5.1 cubic metre load volume, plus an L1/H1 version with a 4.0 cubic metre volume. More details of these will follow in 2026.

Why is the Kia PV5 Cargo so special?

The Kia PV5 Cargo has been designed from the ground up as an electric van, rather than converted from an existing diesel model.

This helps with space efficiency, range and dynamics, but also means the design can be completely new – and genuinely different.

Overseen by Kia global design chief Karim Habib, it benefits from the same innovative approach that has created vehicles such as the World Car Award-winning Kia EV3 small SUV. It is certain to stand out in the UK electric van sector.

The new Kia PV5 Cargo also has a modern interior. All models feature a 12.9-inch touchscreen powered by Android Automotive OS, which offers wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

It is the first Kia to use the new Android Automotive OS infotainment system, with an ‘open source’ design that allows third-party apps to be used.

Standard equipment includes automatic air conditioning, keyless go, over-the-air functionality and seven years of free Kia Connect services.

Along with entry-level Essential trim, there will also be a new Kia PV5 Cargo Plus grade, which adds heated front seats and a heated steering wheel, a wireless smartphone charger and extra safety tech, plus vehicle-to-load capability – so tradesmen can plug in their tools.

Crucially, the new Kia PV5 Cargo also gets the same seven-year, 100,000-mile warranty as every Kia passenger car. The battery comes with an eight-year warranty, too.

As for body colours, Solid White is standard, with White Pearl, Midnight Black, Cityscape Green, Steel Grey and Mint Green each costing £625 + VAT. Inside, all new Kia PV5 Cargo have cloth seats finished in dark blue.

Where will the Kia PV5 be sold?

The Kia PBV commercial vehicle range, including the new Kia PV5, will be sold through a retailer network dedicated to professional van users.

They will have van specialists on the staff, plus tailored service facilities. At launch, there will be around 45 Kia PBV centres, expanding to around 60 sites by the end of 2026.

Many of them will be existing Kia partners with experience of commercial vehicles from other brands. The Kia PBV centres will open from Q4 2025, coinciding with first deliveries of the new Kia PV5.

Is there a Kia PV5 for car drivers?

Alongside the new Kia PV5 Cargo, there will also be a Kia PV5 Passenger model. This will start from £32,995, with VAT included.

The Kia PV5 Passenger will initially be offered with five seats, as a direct rival to vehicles such as the Vauxhall Combo Life Electric. A seven-seat version follows later.

Visually, it differs from the Kia PV5 Cargo thanks to its full-length windows, framed by black trim. This gives it a stylish ‘floating roof’ look.

Again, the new Kia PV5 Passenger will offer two battery sizes. The 51.5kWh standard range version will have a 179-mile range, while the 71.2kWh long range will have a 249-mile range.

Impressively, the new Kia PV5 Passenger has a gigantic 1,320-litre boot even with all five seats in use. Fold the second row and it expands to 2,315 litres – that’s bigger than any conventional estate car.

As with the new Kia PV5 Cargo, the new Kia PV5 Passenger will be sold through the specialist Kia PBV dealers, not the entire network.

What next for Kia vans in the UK?

The Kia van line-up goes under the Kia PBV tag – that’s ‘Platform Beyond Vehicle’.

The Kia PV5 range will be followed by a larger Kia PV7 in 2027. This model is designed to go head-to-head with the all-conquering Ford Transit Custom line-up. An even larger Kia PV9 will be launched in 2029.

Meanwhile, there will be more variants of the new Kia PV5, including Crew Cab and Chassis Cab. The former offers an extra row of seats, while the latter allows for custom conversions such as pick-ups or even camper vans.

ALSO READ:

Van operators waiting up to 15 years for EV charging connections

Polestar introduces battery health certificates for used EVs

Tesla swaps ‘free’ new car colours in the UK