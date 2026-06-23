2026 Renault Megane E-Tech gets new look and more EV range

A larger 67kWh battery pack helps boost the range of the 2026 Renault Megane E-Tech Electric to 310 miles. Here's what you need to know.

John Redfern
John Redfern
Renault has simplified the model range for the Megane E-Tech with a choice of just Techno and Esprit Alpine trims

Four years after it was launched, Renault has given the electric Megane E-Tech hatchback a comprehensive makeover.

Having kickstarted Renault’s new generation of electric vehicles, including the retro-look Renault 4 and 5, the French marque has decided the Megane deserves an update. 

Renault says more than two thirds of Megane E-Tech buyers are new to electric vehicle ownership, making this an important model in helping customers transition to EVs. 

As such, Renault has tried to make the Megane E-Tech more user-friendly, with a focus on boosting battery range and simplifying day-to-day driving. 

A cosmetic facelift also helps keep the high-riding Megane hatchback looking fresh in a competitive electric car marketplace

Fresh new look and a bigger battery

2026 Renault Megane E Tech Update

Save for the headlights, the entire front end of the Megane E-Tech has been remodelled, including a new colour-coded front bumper and signature lighting with a chequerboard pattern. 

There is also a new grille that incorporates Renault’s redesigned badge, plus a diamond pattern that provides a link to models such as the Scenic E-Tech

Unusually for a mid-life update, the 2026 Megane E-Tech is also taller than its predecessor, growing in height by 20mm.

This makes space for a new 67kWh lithium iron phosphate battery pack. As a result, the car’s official WLTP range has increased from 280 to 310 miles. 

The Megane is also now compatible with DC rapid charging speeds of up to 165kW. This potentially allows the battery to recharge from 15 to 80 percent in 24 minutes.

UK prices for Megane E-Tech to be confirmed

2026 Renault Megane E Tech Update

A 220hp electric motor, which powers the front wheels, remains the only drivetrain available. Zero to 62mph takes 7.6 seconds, with a top speed of 99mph.

Renault has left the Megane E-Tech’s interior broadly unchanged, although the infotainment system gains Google’s Gemini AI for ‘more natural, conversational speech’.

Only two trim levels are now offered, with Techno as the starting point. A heat pump, 19-inch alloy wheels, twin 12-inch digital displays and the built-in Google tech are all included. 

The fancier Megane Esprit Alpine brings 20-inch alloy wheels, massage seats, a Harman Kardon sound system and some very blue carpets. 

UK prices and availability for the 2026 Megane E-Tech have yet to be confirmed. More details are due closer to the car’s on-sale date.

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John Redfern
John Redfern
U.S. Editor with a love of all things Americana. Woodgrain-clad station wagons and ridiculous muscle cars a speciality.

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