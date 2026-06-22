Prices for new Lepas L8 hybrid SUV to start from £34,900

The first car from new Chinese brand Lepas will cost less than £35,000 when orders open next month.

As the fourth marque from the giant Chery conglomerate to enter the UK market, the L8 acts as the flagship for the Lepas range.

The Lepas L8 will compete against the closely related Chery Tiggo 8, Omoda 9 and Jaecoo 7, along with established family SUVs such as the Volkswagen Tiguan, Kia Sportage and Hyundai Tucson.

Initially, the five-seat Lepas L8 will be available with a plug-in hybrid powertrain. The marque plans to launch a fully electric version in 2027.

Two trim levels will be offered. The entry-level L8 Essence has the attention-grabbing price tag of just £34,900, or buyers can step up to the £37,900 L8 Elevate.

Lepas L8 design and electric range

Regardless of trim level, the Lepas L8 will be powered by a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine, combined with an electric motor and a 18.4kWh battery pack.

With its batteries fully charged, the L8 can cover up to 56 miles on electric power alone. Brim the petrol tank and the hybrid system offers a combined maximum range of 745 miles.

Lepas has not quoted performance figures for the L8, but does say its exterior design ‘captures both the explosive power of a leopard in full run and its grace and constant readiness when at rest’.

A signature ‘Diamond Mesh’ front grille is standard across the range, flanked by ‘Leopard’s Eye’ daytime running lights.

Essence models will come with 19-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, LED lights, an acoustic laminated windscreen and a panoramic sunroof.

Operating for the Elevate version brings 20-inch alloy wheels, acoustic laminated front windows, a heated windscreen, door mirror-mounted puddle lights and a power-operated tailgate.

L8 orders open in July 2026

Both Essence and Elevate versions pack a host of standard equipment, including dual-zone climate control, keyless entry and start, a rear-view camera and a leather-trimmed steering wheel.

Essence models come with cloth and leather upholstery, while Elevate trim brings full artificial leather trim, power-adjustable front seats with heating and ventilation, and even an interior fragrance system.

A 13.2-inch central touchscreen operates the infotainment system, and is paired with a 10.25-inch digital instrument panel. Elevate spec adds a premium Sony audio system.

Lepas supplies all its cars with a seven-year, 100,000-mile warranty, plus eight-year, 100,000-mile coverage for the high-voltage batteries.

Following the start of orders next month, the first examples of the Lepas L8 should arrive in dealerships during September 2026.

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