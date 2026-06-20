Electric BMW i3 First Edition now available for UK orders

BMW has confirmed prices and availability for the launch version of its radical i3 electric saloon.

Although the BMW M Concept Neue Klasse grabbed all the headlines at its debut before the 2026 24 Hours of Le Mans, the regular i3 has more real-world relevance.

Sharing a platform with the impressive BMW iX3 electric SUV, the new i3 50 xDrive First Edition promises a range of up to 563 miles with its batteries fully charged.

This is more than originally predicted when the i3 was announced earlier this year, and cements the BMW’s position as the longest-range electric car on sale.

Ahead of a full model launch in autumn 2026, BMW is now accepting orders for the i3 50 xDrive First Edition, allowing the keenest buyers to join the front of the queue.

Special equipment for i3 First Edition

UK prices for the BMW i3 50 xDrive First Edition will start from £57,905, which includes a host of additional features for the premium saloon.

Electrically adjustable front seats, three-zone automatic climate control, sun protection glass, an electric tailgate and a heated steering wheel are all fitted as standard.

In addition to the dramatic Panoramic iDrive infotainment system, which uses a 17.9-in central touchscreen, First Edition cars also benefit from BMW’s 3D head-up display. An upgraded Harman Kardon audio system is included, too.

Six paint colour options are available for this particular i3, including the new M Le Castellet Blue, plus a choice of three different alloy wheel designs.

For those who like to make a statement, the illuminated ‘Iconic Glow’ front grille is also part of the First Edition package.

Up to 563 miles of battery range

First Edition versions of the i3 receive an upgraded onboard AC charger, allowing charging speeds of 22kW when connected to a home wallbox.

The i3 50 xDrive’s 108.7kWh lithium-ion battery is combined with 800-volt technology, allowing the use of DC public charging devices with speeds of up to 400kW. This can see 263 miles of range added in 10 minutes.

Performance will be suitably impressive, with a dual-motor setup that delivers all-wheel drive, 469hp and 475lb ft of torque.

Accelerating from 0-62mph will require 4.7 seconds, making the saloon 0.2 seconds quicker than the similarly powered iX3 electric SUV.

‘A groundbreaking car’ for BMW

Marking the debut of the i3 50 xDrive First Edition, Jochen Goller, member of the board of management at BMW AG, said: “The new BMW i3 is a groundbreaking car for us. As a fully electric model, it will be competing in a high-volume segment and is therefore extremely significant for the BMW Group.

“At the same time, we can already tell from the high level of interest in this model that it will be very well received by our customers. The start of orders on 18 June in First Edition form – ahead of the official market launch – is an important next step here.”

For those prepared to wait a little longer, the standard BMW i3 50 xDrive will arrive in the UK this autumn.

Prices for this version will start from £53,005. It boasts an even greater official battery range, being capable of 567 miles between charging stops.

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