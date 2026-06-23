Drivers warned of ‘legal grey area’ over smartwatches

New research by the RAC has found a third of drivers are at risk of breaking the law by using their smartwatch at the wheel.

John Redfern
John Redfern
Over one-third of Brits say they currently own and use a smartwatch, with Millennials the biggest fans of them

Confusing legislation around the use of smartwatches is putting UK motorists at risk of breaking the law.

That’s the message from the RAC, which says more than a third (34 percent) of British drivers admit to regularly checking their smartwatch when at the wheel. 

The RAC highlights a lack of clarity around the legal definition of using a smartwatch when driving.

By comparison, legislation makes it clear that it is an offence to simply touch a mobile phone while in control of a vehicle, even when stationary in traffic.

Without any legal precedent, it means there is no guidance as to whether touching, using voice commands, or even just looking at a smartwatch could see drivers fall foul of the law.

A distraction on your wrist

RAC Smartwatch Driving Usage

The RAC suggests that, in theory, even touching a smartwatch to clear a notification could fall into the same bracket as using a mobile phone when driving. Notably, the latter can lead to six penalty points and a £200 fine.

Even if smartwatches remain undefined in motoring law, the RAC does highlight that if using one distracts a person while driving, he or she could still be found guilty of not being in proper control of the vehicle.

More than half (56 percent) of drivers with smartwatches told the RAC they use their devices on ‘most’ journeys, with the remainder using them ‘every now and then’

Curiously, four-fifths (81 percent) of drivers said they use their smartwatch for checking the time, despite almost every new car manufactured in the last three decades having a built-in clock…

Exactly half of drivers said they use a smartwatch to check notifications, with 42 percent using it to find their location.

The need for clear smartwatch rules

RAC Smartwatch Driving Usage

RAC road safety spokesperson Rod Dennis said: “While it’s currently not clear if using a smartwatch contravenes the handheld mobile device law, which carries the penalty of six points and a £200 fine, drivers need to be mindful that being distracted by one is still an offence. Whether that’s a £100 fine and three penalty points, or careless or dangerous driving will depend on the seriousness.  

“In 2022 the government introduced stricter rules making any interaction with a handheld mobile phone while driving illegal. Before this, the device had to be used for communication purposes, which made it harder for the police to prosecute.

“The case of smartwatches is perhaps an example of technology outpacing legislation. With so many drivers admitting to using smartwatches at the wheel, lawmakers need to get ahead of this issue – and clarify precisely what constitutes ‘use’ of a smartwatch while driving. 

“As smartwatch ownership becomes the norm for younger drivers, their use on the road is only likely to grow. This makes it all the more important that legislation and enforcement are clear, consistent and future‑proof.

“The threat of distraction from notifications or calls coming through on your wrist is real and we recommend drivers play it safe and resist the temptation to use them.”

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John Redfern
John Redfern
U.S. Editor with a love of all things Americana. Woodgrain-clad station wagons and ridiculous muscle cars a speciality.

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