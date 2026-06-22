Bentley reveals new Continental GT Bespoke Series by Mulliner

The limited-edition Continental GT Bespoke Series by Mulliner models highlight the expertise of Bentley’s new paint shop in Crewe.

John Redfern
John Redfern
The Bentley Design Studio has created six brand-new colours to mark the launch of the Bespoke Series by Mulliner

Bentley has launched a new collection of limited-edition cars, designed to highlight the coachbuilding prowess of its Mulliner division. 

Inspired by the seasonal releases of high-end fashion houses, each annual Bespoke Series by Mulliner collection will be limited to 100 vehicles, shared between the Bentley Continental GT S coupe and GTC S convertible.  

The announcement of the Bespoke Series by Mulliner follows the opening of Bentley’s new paint shop at its Crewe headquarters. The facility offers an expanded range of almost 100 exterior paint colours.

To highlight the abilities of its paint shop and the Bentley Design Studio, six new paint colours have been mixed specially for the Bespoke Series 2027 by Mulliner.

Inspiration from Italy to New Zealand

Bespoke Series 2027 by Bentley Mulliner

Each year of the Bespoke Series by Mulliner will explore a different part of Bentley’s heritage, with paint colour the obvious focus for the inaugural 2027 collection.

Salerno Blue (pictured above) was apparently inspired by the waters of Italy’s Salerno Coast, blending three distinct blues to create a vivid, layered effect.

The Bright Ruby Pearlescent hue makes use of a luminous Ruby Diamond finish, and features Bentley’s first tinted three‑layer paint system to give the impression of a polished ruby.

Snow Quartz is said to evoke images of Norway’s Snowy Mountain, while Midnight Prism Pearlescent provides a contrasting blacked-out option to channel the ‘vastness of space’. 

New Zealand’s Manuka honey is the inspiration for Manuka Orange, described as the ‘uncompromisingly extrovert’ option. And finally, Spectral Verdant is an updated take on the classic British Racing Green. 

All colours see the Continental GT S Coupe or Convertible equipped with black 22-inch alloy wheels, gloss black mirror caps and black exterior trim instead of polished chrome.

Bespoke Mulliner touches throughout

Bespoke Series 2027 by Bentley Mulliner

On the inside, each of the six colours is used as a special accent feature throughout the cabin, although Jet Black and Beluga leather is the upholstery for all versions. 

The cars feature individual series numbering on the dashboard and sill covers, ‘By Mulliner’ seat tags and a special swatch on the centre console to show all six available colours from the collection.

Standard spec also includes dark-tinted chrome for the interior, ambient mood lighting, the impressive Bentley rotating display within the dashboard, plus an animated welcome projection when you open the doors.

As a finishing touch, each Bespoke Series by Mulliner buyer will be presented with a bespoke, fitted car cover.

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John Redfern
John Redfern
U.S. Editor with a love of all things Americana. Woodgrain-clad station wagons and ridiculous muscle cars a speciality.

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