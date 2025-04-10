Best premium cars to buy in 2025

Not everybody wants an SUV. These premium cars occupy the middle ground between mainstream four-door saloons and luxury cars that potentially come with a chauffeur. Popular with company car drivers, they offer a terrific blend of style, practicality and performance for the price.

Here’s a list of the best premium cars you can buy in 2025, with our choices presented in alphabetical order.

Alfa Romeo Giulia

If you weren’t feeling old before today, you will be when we tell you that the Alfa Romeo Giulia has been on sale since 2015. Sure, it’s been updated along the way, most recently at the beginning of 2023, but it’s fundamentally the same car. Yet that’s no bad thing, because the Giulia remains an interesting alternative to the German car you may have been looking at.

Aside from the thunderous Quadrifoglio version with its Ferrari-derived 2.9-litre V6 engine, there is now only one engine and two trim levels available. Both the Sprint and Veloce models are powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol motor that sends 280hp to the rear wheels. You could also get your hands on the limited edition Tributo Italiano model, while stocks last.

We said: ‘The Giulia is not perfect, but it delivers just enough charm and engagement to overcome its faults. And if this really is the last internal combustion car you buy, you might as well choose one that puts a smile on your face every time you drive it’.

BMW 3 Series

The BMW 3 Series has been the benchmark premium saloon car for more than four decades. Such is the power of its badge, the premium-priced 3 Series even manages to outsell most ‘mainstream’ rivals. Key to its appeal is the way it drives, with the 3 Series retaining its famed rear-wheel-drive dynamics. That said, many buyers now opt for the security of BMW’s xDrive four-wheel-drive system.

Petrol and plug-in hybrid versions are available, along with a choice of trim levels. The entry-level Sport comes with 17-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, three-zone climate control, ambient lighting, a rear-view camera, folding mirrors, a sport leather steering wheel, a 12.3-inch digital dashboard and a 14.9-inch central screen. The mid-range M Sport adds a more sporting flavour, including 18-inch alloy wheels.



We said: ‘After the mediocre old car, the interior of the new 3 Series is beautifully finished, all high-end materials and, again, a modern appearance. It drives immaculately, too. The ride is poised and comfortable, steering ultra-crisp and precise, handling engaging and entertaining.’



Citroen C5 X

Just when you thought Citroen had turned its back on luxury barges, up pops the C5 X, a car that’s incredibly hard to pigeonhole. Citroen says it’s a blend of saloon, estate, SUV and coupe, but we’d add hatchback to that list. A case of five cars in one, then?

Sort of. In truth, if you’re after one of the above, you’d be better off looking elsewhere, but if you want a distinctive and oh-so-comfy family car for easing the pain of a long journey, the C5 X should be on your shortlist. Thanks to what Citroen calls Advanced Comfort seats and suspension, the C5 X is as relaxing as a Mercedes-Benz S-Class or Range Rover. Yes, really.

We said: ‘It takes a lot to prise Britain’s middle-managers out of their Audis and BMWs, so the C5 X faces an uphill struggle. Nonetheless, its blend of comfort, space and unconventional style see Citroen playing to its strengths. If you value serenity over sportiness, it’s an appealing proposition’.

DS 9

Available with a choice of plug-in hybrid powertrains, the DS 9 is a uniquely French take on the premium saloon recipe. At almost five metres long, it’s a big car that people will certainly notice, and because sales will be limited, exclusivity is guaranteed. Your neighbours are unlikely to waft home in a DS 9.



With prices starting from around £56,000, the DS 9 is expensive. However, you can expect up to 51 miles of electric range from a fully charged battery, and the interior is a thing of beauty. Make no mistake, this is a charismatic premium car that is bordering on luxurious.

We said: ‘Germany dominates the premium car sector, but France wants a piece of the action. It’s a brave person that pays so much for a French car, and the Germans remain correspondingly cheaper to lease. But isn’t luxury meant to be rarified? While rationally hard to recommend, the few who buy a DS 9 are in for a tactile treat.’



Genesis G70

Genesis is the luxury arm of Hyundai, and while the South Korean brand is relatively new to the UK, it has been a major player in the US since 2016. There are two saloons available: the G80 flagship and this, the G70, which is also available as a Shooting Brake (estate car).

There isn’t really an entry-level trim; the Premium model lives up to its name by offering a long list of standard equipment. Opt for this one and you’re limited to a 2.2-litre diesel engine, but upgrade to the Sport and you can choose between the diesel and a 2.0-litre petrol motor. Genesis stands out in the UK thanks to its impressive five-year care plan, which includes a warranty, servicing and even a collection service.

We said: ‘Above all, it may appeal to those who simply want something different, instead of the premium German norm. With fixed prices, no physical dealers and every customer assigned their own dedicated ‘personal assistant’, the whole Genesis mindset is refreshingly different.’

Mercedes-Benz CLE

Before you say anything, we know the Mercedes-Benz CLE isn’t a four-door saloon, but ask yourself this: how often do you drive with people in the back? If the answer is not often, why not treat yourself to one of the most stylish and practical coupes on sale today?



It’s actually larger than the old E-Class Coupe, so there’s plenty of space in the back, plus a boot that can carry up to 420 litres of luggage. And the cabin is extremely luxurious, with features such as leather upholstery, heated front seats, a reversing camera and wireless smartphone charging standard across all models.

We said: ‘Replacing both the C-Class coupe and E-Class coupe in Mercedes-Benz’s rationalised range, the CLE manages to be a more convincing proposition than either car, with smart styling, relaxed road manners and a roomy interior.’



Polestar 2

Although you can’t buy a new Volvo saloon in 2025, you can buy a Polestar, and it just happens to be one of the best electric cars on the market. Thanks to 2025 model year changes, intended to bring it in line with the newer Polestar 3 and 4, the 2 offers up to 409 miles of range if you choose the Single Motor Long Range model.

On the inside, the dashboard is dominated by a portrait-orientated 11.5-inch central screen and a 12.3-inch digital instrument panel, with the cabin oozing Scandi-cool. Build quality is exemplary, creating an upmarket feel without being ostentatious.

We said: ‘The Polestar 2 has evolved substantially during its lifetime, and it remains one of the best EVs on sale. Being able to drive more than 400 miles on one charge is the best tonic for range anxiety, and it’s all wrapped-up with a premium ownership experience.’

Porsche Panamera

In GTS form, the Porsche Panamera GTS is arguably the closest you’ll get to a four-door Porsche 911. The third-generation Panamera arrived early in 2024, with the lineup stretching from the 353hp rear-driven standard model to the 782hp Turbo S E-Hybrid. The 500hp GTS is the ‘Goldilocks’ model, sitting more or less in the middle of the range.



Other premium cars are more luxurious, but you’ll struggle to find one that offers such a delightful blend of ride, handling, quality and badge appeal. Even the interior is a thing of beauty, while passengers in the back will appreciate the amount of leg and headroom.



We said: ‘A sports car in a saloon car suit, the GTS strikes a deft balance between luxury and performance, and between motorway comfort and B-road agility. While not the fastest Panamera you can buy, it is the most rewarding model to drive.’



Skoda Superb

The Skoda Superb is a bit of a gatecrasher. For a start, it offers the space to rival luxury cars from the next class up, such as the Audi A6 and Mercedes-Benz E-Class. It’s also a hatchback in a world of four-door saloons. In truth, it’s a difficult car to categorise, but that’s part of its appeal.

Prices start from around £35,500, but even the luxurious L&K edition comes in at £44,500. When you consider the amount of space and equipment on offer, that makes the Superb L&K a bit of a bargain. Highlights include 18-inch alloy wheels, three-zone climate control, a heated windscreen, a digital instrument panel, a heated steering wheel and full LED Matrix headlights.

Reviewing the Superb iV Estate, we said: ‘The Skoda Superb Estate provides a timely reminder of how traditional estate cars provide practicality without the compromises of an SUV. It’s relatively affordable, too.’

Volkswagen ID.7

If you’re not turned on by the Volkswagen range of SUVs, the ID.7 might be right up your electric avenue. It’s like a Passat for a new generation, but with battery rather than diesel power. Choose the ID.7 Pro S Match and you can look forward to an impressive 436 miles of range, but even the entry-level Pro Match offers 381 miles from a single charge.



There’s also a performance model in the form of the GTX 4Motion, which uses two electric motors to give it four-wheel-drive and a total output of 340hp. It’ll sprint to 62mph in just 5.4 seconds, maxing out at 112mph.

The ID.7 is arguably Volkswagen’s best electric car, offering a terrific blend of practicality, quality, ride and handling. With prices ranging from £51,500 to £62,000, you’d be forgiven for having high expectations, but the ID.7 delivers on nearly every front.

That said, the GTX lacks the driver appeal its styling and acceleration would have you believe, so choose the Pro S Match for the best balance of range and performance.

