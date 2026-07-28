Orders open for electric Volkswagen ID. Polo this week

Volkswagen will begin accepting orders for its fully electric ID. Polo supermini this week.

Designed as an electric alternative to the petrol-powered Polo hatchback, the ID. Polo will be available to order in the UK from Thursday 30 July 2026.

Two limited-edition launch versions of the ID. Polo will be offered at first, with regular series-production models becoming available from September 2026.

The latter will include the electric ID. Polo in Life or Style specifications, combined with a 52kWh battery pack.

Volkswagen will also offer the ID. Polo Life, fitted with a smaller 37kWh battery, which can be ordered from stock at a starting price of £25,555.

ID. Polo prices and specifications

Depending on the specification chosen, certain versions of the ID. Polo will be compatible with the UK Government’s Electric Car Grant (ECG) scheme.

Cars equipped with the larger 52kWh battery are eligible for band 2 of the ECG, which sees a £1,500 discount applied.

When fitted with the 52kWh battery, the Volkswagen ID. Polo can cover up to 281 miles on a full charge. A 211hp electric motor, sending its power to the front wheels, gives a 0-62 mph time of 7.1 seconds.

In £25,555 Life Launch Edition trim, the ID. Polo comes with an enhanced level of equipment, including two-zone climate control, heated front seats and a heated steering wheel.

The ID. Polo Style Launch Edition is priced from £32,995. It features a panoramic glass roof, massaging front seats, a surround-view camera and rear privacy glass.

Full ID. Polo range from September

When sales of the regular ID. Polo range start in September, prices will be lower, albeit without some of the features found on launch models.

In Life trim, priced from £23,495, the ID. Polo will have parking sensors, a rear-view camera, a 12.9-inch infotainment screen, wireless phone charging and a height-adjustable boot floor.

The fancier Volkswagen ID. Polo Style, priced from £28,470, will feature a more generous level of standard equipment.

This includes 18-inch alloy wheels, IQ. Light LED matrix headlights, illuminated front and rear VW badges, ambient interior lighting, comfort sports seats, and special ‘play’ and ‘pause’ accelerator and brake pedals.

Volkswagen UK has not yet confirmed when the first completed ID. Polos will be delivered to customers.

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