Orders open for electric Volkswagen ID. Polo this week

The new Volkswagen ID. Polo will officially be on sale soon, priced from £23,495. Here is everything you need to know

John Redfern
John Redfern
UK pricing for the all-new electric supermini will begin from £23,945, with limited-edition launch models costing £25,555

Volkswagen will begin accepting orders for its fully electric ID. Polo supermini this week. 

Designed as an electric alternative to the petrol-powered Polo hatchback, the ID. Polo will be available to order in the UK from Thursday 30 July 2026.

Two limited-edition launch versions of the ID. Polo will be offered at first, with regular series-production models becoming available from September 2026.  

The latter will include the electric ID. Polo in Life or Style specifications, combined with a 52kWh battery pack. 

Volkswagen will also offer the ID. Polo Life, fitted with a smaller 37kWh battery, which can be ordered from stock at a starting price of £25,555.

ID. Polo prices and specifications

Volkswagen ID. Polo UK Orders

Depending on the specification chosen, certain versions of the ID. Polo will be compatible with the UK Government’s Electric Car Grant (ECG) scheme.

Cars equipped with the larger 52kWh battery are eligible for band 2 of the ECG, which sees a £1,500 discount applied.

When fitted with the 52kWh battery, the Volkswagen ID. Polo can cover up to 281 miles on a full charge. A 211hp electric motor, sending its power to the front wheels, gives a 0-62 mph time of 7.1 seconds.

In £25,555 Life Launch Edition trim, the ID. Polo comes with an enhanced level of equipment, including two-zone climate control, heated front seats and a heated steering wheel. 

The ID. Polo Style Launch Edition is priced from £32,995. It features a panoramic glass roof, massaging front seats, a surround-view camera and rear privacy glass.

Full ID. Polo range from September

Volkswagen ID. Polo UK Orders

When sales of the regular ID. Polo range start in September, prices will be lower, albeit without some of the features found on launch models. 

In Life trim, priced from £23,495, the ID. Polo will have parking sensors, a rear-view camera, a 12.9-inch infotainment screen, wireless phone charging and a height-adjustable boot floor.

The fancier Volkswagen ID. Polo Style, priced from £28,470, will feature a more generous level of standard equipment.  

This includes 18-inch alloy wheels, IQ. Light LED matrix headlights, illuminated front and rear VW badges, ambient interior lighting, comfort sports seats, and special ‘play’ and ‘pause’ accelerator and brake pedals.

Volkswagen UK has not yet confirmed when the first completed ID. Polos will be delivered to customers.

ALSO READ:

Pumped-up Polo: Volkswagen reveals new ID. Cross electric SUV

First look at Volkswagen ID. Polo GTI electric hot hatch

Volkswagen California T7 2026 review

spot_img
John Redfern
John Redfern
U.S. Editor with a love of all things Americana. Woodgrain-clad station wagons and ridiculous muscle cars a speciality.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest news

Peugeot E-208 GTI: orders now open for electric hot hatch

John Redfern - 0
UK enthusiasts can now reserve Peugeot’s new E-208 GTI hot hatchback, with the first deliveries expected later this year

Abarth 500e hot hatch now qualifies for full £3,750 Electric Car Grant

John Redfern - 0
The Italian Abarth 500e hot hatchback gets the maximum Electric Car Grant discount, with prices now starting from £24,245.

ITV deal means BTCC will remain free to watch until 2030

John Redfern - 0
A new agreement between TOCA and ITV will ensure the British Touring Car Championship is free to watch for another three seasons

Signal jamming: What to do if your car key fob stops working

Motoring Research team - 1
Concerned about keyless car theft? We explain what to do if you suspect the signal from your key fob has been compromised by a jamming device.
spot_img