Abarth 500e hot hatch now qualifies for full £3,750 Electric Car Grant

The government’s Electric Car Grant (ECG) scheme now covers the compact Abarth 500e hot hatchback.

By qualifying for the top band 1 of ECG funding, the Abarth 500e has a discount of £3,750 applied to its list price.

This matches recently announced savings on the closely related Fiat 500e, making the Abarth one of the cheapest performance EVs on sale.

Being eligible for the maximum £3,750 ECG discount requires cars to meet an array of strict criteria, including sustainable design and production methods, along with specific warranty guarantees.

Abarth sells the 500e with a three-year, 60,000-mile warranty as standard, plus separate eight-year, 100,000-mile cover for its electric drive battery, to meet the government’s requirements.

Italian style with electric sustainability

The ECG applies to the Abarth 500e range in both hatchback and convertible forms, making this the first open-air EV to receive the government incentive.

Prices for the Abarth 500e now start from £24,245 with the £3,750 grant applied. The sporty hatchback is powered by a 155hp electric motor and a 42.2kWh battery pack.

Standard equipment includes 17-inch alloy wheels, bespoke Abarth styling, climate control air-con and a 10.25-inch central touchscreen with satellite navigation.

The Abarth 500e accelerates from 0-62mph in 7.0 seconds, and can reach a top speed of 96mph. When fully charged, its official range is 164 miles.

For those who want drop-top EV performance, the Abarth 500e Convertible costs £27,245 after the £3,750 ECG discount is applied.

‘Thrill and character’ with a £3,750 discount

With the ECG applied, the Abarth 500e is now notably cheaper than its French Alpine A290 rival.

The 500e is also the first Abarth model to receive the maximum band 1 Electric Car Grant discount.

Earlier this year, the Abarth 600e crossover SUV gained eligibility for band 2 of the ECG, qualifying for a £1,500 discount.

“This is another important step in making electric performance more accessible to a wider audience,” said Kris Cholmondeley, managing director of Fiat and Abarth UK.

“The Abarth 500e demonstrates that electrification and driving excitement can go hand in hand. Combining the thrill and character expected of the Abarth brand with the additional benefit of the £3,750 Government Electric Car Grant makes it an even more compelling proposition for customers considering the switch to electric.”

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