Peugeot E-208 GTI: orders now open for electric hot hatch

Hot hatchback fans can now place their orders for the new Peugeot E-208 GTI, with prices starting from £33,495.

Like the regular Peugeot E-208, the sporty GTI qualifies for band 2 of the government’s Electric Car Grant (ECG). This sees a £1,500 discount applied to the list price.

It should make the E-208 GTI competitive against key electric hot hatch rivals such as the Mini John Cooper Works Electric, Alpine A290 and forthcoming Vauxhall Corsa GSE.

Channelling the spirit of Peugeot models such as the legendary 205 GTI, the new EV is said to combine ‘modern technology and styling’ with a focus on ‘pure driving pleasure’.

The Peugeot hot hatch is reborn

Unlike the classic Peugeot 205 GTI, there is no need to make a difficult decision between 1.6- or 1.9-litre engines. The E-208 GTI will be sold in just one configuration.

Its 51kWh (usable) battery pack is combined with a 281hp electric motor, sending power to the front wheels via a mechanical limited-slip differential. Sprinting from 0-62mph takes 5.5 seconds, with top speed capped at 112mph.

When fully charged, the Peugeot E-208 GTI is officially capable of covering 233 miles with no-cost option Hankook Ventus S1 Evo3 tyres fitted.

Stick with the default Michelin Pilot Sport 4S performance tyres and the car’s range is reduced to 219 miles.

Retro-look 18-inch alloy wheels are standard-fit, along with bespoke GTI body styling and a choice of seven paint colours.

E-208 GTI deliveries in November 2026

The interior of the Peugeot E-208 GTI is a riot of red, with the classic hot hatch colour used for the carpets, floor mats and seatbelts. Red stitching can also be found on the compact steering wheel, dashboard and door panels, while the sports seats have red trim.

Standard features include keyless entry and start, climate control air-con, a 360-degree surround-view camera and a 10-inch central touchscreen.

Along with a list price reduced to £33,495 (with the £1,500 ECG discount applied), Peugeot is offering a PCP finance deal that could see an E-208 GTI on your drive for £349 a month.

This offer is based upon a 48-month contract, with an allowance of 6,000 miles each year and a £5,707 customer deposit.

Peugeot expects to deliver the first examples of the E-208 GTI to customers in November 2026.

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